Alpha Movie Review: 3/5, Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Rewrite The Rules Of The YRF Spy Universe

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BAT-BMS App Diesel price abbas araghchi FIFA World Cup 2026 atrophic gastritis Chetan Chaudhary Cricket crime news Dharwad FIFA World Cup iPhone 17 Pro Max India Japan defence pact BMC negligence open manholes Mumbai Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia BAT-BMS App Diesel price abbas araghchi FIFA World Cup 2026 atrophic gastritis Chetan Chaudhary Cricket crime news Dharwad FIFA World Cup iPhone 17 Pro Max India Japan defence pact BMC negligence open manholes Mumbai Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia BAT-BMS App Diesel price abbas araghchi FIFA World Cup 2026 atrophic gastritis Chetan Chaudhary Cricket crime news Dharwad FIFA World Cup iPhone 17 Pro Max India Japan defence pact BMC negligence open manholes Mumbai Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia BAT-BMS App Diesel price abbas araghchi FIFA World Cup 2026 atrophic gastritis Chetan Chaudhary Cricket crime news Dharwad FIFA World Cup iPhone 17 Pro Max India Japan defence pact BMC negligence open manholes Mumbai Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BAT-BMS App Diesel price abbas araghchi FIFA World Cup 2026 atrophic gastritis Chetan Chaudhary Cricket crime news Dharwad FIFA World Cup iPhone 17 Pro Max India Japan defence pact BMC negligence open manholes Mumbai Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia BAT-BMS App Diesel price abbas araghchi FIFA World Cup 2026 atrophic gastritis Chetan Chaudhary Cricket crime news Dharwad FIFA World Cup iPhone 17 Pro Max India Japan defence pact BMC negligence open manholes Mumbai Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia BAT-BMS App Diesel price abbas araghchi FIFA World Cup 2026 atrophic gastritis Chetan Chaudhary Cricket crime news Dharwad FIFA World Cup iPhone 17 Pro Max India Japan defence pact BMC negligence open manholes Mumbai Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia BAT-BMS App Diesel price abbas araghchi FIFA World Cup 2026 atrophic gastritis Chetan Chaudhary Cricket crime news Dharwad FIFA World Cup iPhone 17 Pro Max India Japan defence pact BMC negligence open manholes Mumbai Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram post Croatia
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Alpha Movie Review: 3/5, Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Rewrite The Rules Of The YRF Spy Universe

Alpha Movie Review: 3/5, Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Rewrite The Rules Of The YRF Spy Universe

Read our full Alpha movie review! Alia Bhatt and Sharvari break records in the 2026 YRF Spy Universe instalment. Discover how Shiv Rawail’s female-led action thriller tackles Bobby Deol's villainous Baba, unlocks an intense origin story, and weaves in Major Kabir’s high-octane cameo.

Alpha Movie Poster, Image Credits- IMDb
Alpha Movie Poster, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 11:54 IST

Alpha Movie Review: Alpha breaks from the YRF Spy Universe’s long-established, masculine formula of a renegade male superhero who saves his country amidst gravity-defying science and intense explosives. Alpha breaks the mold, directed by Shiv Rawail (The Railway Men), and the seventh instalment of the YRF Spy Universe demonstrates that espionage is not exclusive to one gender.

Instead of being an action film based around the theme of defence through patriotism, Alpha tells the story of an assassin made for killing. With an electrifying chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Alpha provides a stylish and emotionally charged film that revives a tired formula.

You Might Be Interested In

A Two-Front Assault Built On True Camaraderie

It is not only because the film features women as its lead characters but rather due to the way it handles the two of them as an ensemble. Unlike the other productions that focus heavily on metrics such as screen time, Alpha opts for a collaborative relationship between its stars.

Firstly, Alia Bhatt takes up the role of Sita who is a cold-blooded killer with a vulnerable soul inside. Following several successes, including a recent Gangubai Kathiawadi, she gives the franchise an emotional edge and conveys the brutality of the fight through her performance. 

Moreover, Sharvari stands shoulder to shoulder with her, thus proving to be a great action movie star. Instead of being a typical sidekick for Bhatt, Sharvari has explosive physicality that adds to Bhatt’s calculating attitude. The synergy between them is not a routine thing but rather a natural and unpretentious process that gives an emotional backbone to the two-and-a-half-hour-long movie.

Bobby Deol’s Menace And The Return Of Major Kabir

A great spy deserves an equally good foil, and the foil in Alpha happens to be Bobby Deol, who plays the frightening villain named Baba. The character, in fact, is one of the best performances Bobby Deol has ever delivered. The bone-crushing fights with Bhatt happen to be some of the finest ever staged by YRF – but still sufficiently edited by the CBFC so that the movie gets its UA-16+ certificate without any issues.

The script was written by Shridhar Raghavan and Soumil Shukla based on the story by Uday Chopra. It is fast paced throughout, especially during the first half of the movie. And it fits well into the larger picture of the universe via a cool appearance of Hrithik Roshan’s Major Kabir Dhaliwal – a character that ties the new generation of protagonists with the old generation. Anil Kapoor provides a backbone for the background of the plot.

The Verdict

Although the main story sometimes gets bogged down by the traditional themes of spy thriller clichés in its latter part, the polished direction of Rawail makes sure that the energy does not flag. Supported by the ingenious action direction of Craig Macrae and Sunil Rodrigues, the movie replaces the formulaic effects of explosions on green screens with actual physical action. Alpha succeeds in overturning the conventions of Indian action films with its spectacular characters and consequences.

Rating: 3/5

ALSO READ: Lock Upp Season 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Remarks On LGBTQ Community Go Viral After Conversation With Harshad Chopda | WATCH

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Alpha Movie Review: 3/5, Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Rewrite The Rules Of The YRF Spy Universe
Tags: alia bhattalphabobby deolHrithik RoshanSharvari

RELATED News

Kangana Ranaut Returns To Lock Upp 2: Uorfi Javed Reacts After Actress Roasts Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar In New Promo

Siya Goyal-Ketan Agarwal Case: Sanjay Gupta’s Rhea Chakraborty Analogy Sparks Fresh Social Media Debate

Akshay Kumar Sells Two Mumbai Luxury Apartments For Rs 12.38 Crore, Makes 38% Profit on 2017 Investment

Before Alia Bhatt’s Alpha Hits Theatres, 10 Must-Watch Female-Led Action Movies to Stream

Ramayana ‘Leaked’ Scene Goes Viral? Truth Behind the Ranbir Kapoor Video That Has Fans Talking

LATEST NEWS

Planning Last Minute Travel? Here’s How You Can Book Vande Bharat Train Ticket Just 15 Minutes Before Departure

Nagpur Cop Dragged Out Of Car, Thrashed And Kicked In Face By Miscreants, Video Surfaces

Alpha Movie Review: 3/5, Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Rewrite The Rules Of The YRF Spy Universe

Doctors, Staff Thrashed After Asking Patient’s Family to Pay Medical Bill In Maharashtra’s Thane; Video Surfaces

The Most Common Triggers Behind Hair Loss in Indian Women

Switzerland vs Algeria Result, Highlights & Goals: Swiss Advance to FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16

Why Is Stock Market Rising Today? IT Stocks Rally Lifts Sensex Over 430 Points; Nifty Hits 24,378 Intraday

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral: Why Iran Invited Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Representatives; Full List of Indian Dignitaries Attending

England Women Storm Into ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final, Set Up Blockbuster Clash Against Australia

Cristiano Ronaldo Retirement Update: Sister Katia Aveiro Calls FIFA World Cup 2026 His ‘Last Dance’ for Portugal

Alpha Movie Review: 3/5, Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Rewrite The Rules Of The YRF Spy Universe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Alpha Movie Review: 3/5, Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Rewrite The Rules Of The YRF Spy Universe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Alpha Movie Review: 3/5, Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Rewrite The Rules Of The YRF Spy Universe
Alpha Movie Review: 3/5, Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Rewrite The Rules Of The YRF Spy Universe
Alpha Movie Review: 3/5, Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Rewrite The Rules Of The YRF Spy Universe
Alpha Movie Review: 3/5, Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Rewrite The Rules Of The YRF Spy Universe

QUICK LINKS