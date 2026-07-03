Alpha Movie Review: 3/5, Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Rewrite The Rules Of The YRF Spy Universe

Alpha Movie Review: Alpha breaks from the YRF Spy Universe’s long-established, masculine formula of a renegade male superhero who saves his country amidst gravity-defying science and intense explosives. Alpha breaks the mold, directed by Shiv Rawail (The Railway Men), and the seventh instalment of the YRF Spy Universe demonstrates that espionage is not exclusive to one gender.

Instead of being an action film based around the theme of defence through patriotism, Alpha tells the story of an assassin made for killing. With an electrifying chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Alpha provides a stylish and emotionally charged film that revives a tired formula.

A Two-Front Assault Built On True Camaraderie

It is not only because the film features women as its lead characters but rather due to the way it handles the two of them as an ensemble. Unlike the other productions that focus heavily on metrics such as screen time, Alpha opts for a collaborative relationship between its stars.

Firstly, Alia Bhatt takes up the role of Sita who is a cold-blooded killer with a vulnerable soul inside. Following several successes, including a recent Gangubai Kathiawadi, she gives the franchise an emotional edge and conveys the brutality of the fight through her performance.

Moreover, Sharvari stands shoulder to shoulder with her, thus proving to be a great action movie star. Instead of being a typical sidekick for Bhatt, Sharvari has explosive physicality that adds to Bhatt’s calculating attitude. The synergy between them is not a routine thing but rather a natural and unpretentious process that gives an emotional backbone to the two-and-a-half-hour-long movie.

Bobby Deol’s Menace And The Return Of Major Kabir

A great spy deserves an equally good foil, and the foil in Alpha happens to be Bobby Deol, who plays the frightening villain named Baba. The character, in fact, is one of the best performances Bobby Deol has ever delivered. The bone-crushing fights with Bhatt happen to be some of the finest ever staged by YRF – but still sufficiently edited by the CBFC so that the movie gets its UA-16+ certificate without any issues.

The script was written by Shridhar Raghavan and Soumil Shukla based on the story by Uday Chopra. It is fast paced throughout, especially during the first half of the movie. And it fits well into the larger picture of the universe via a cool appearance of Hrithik Roshan’s Major Kabir Dhaliwal – a character that ties the new generation of protagonists with the old generation. Anil Kapoor provides a backbone for the background of the plot.

The Verdict

Although the main story sometimes gets bogged down by the traditional themes of spy thriller clichés in its latter part, the polished direction of Rawail makes sure that the energy does not flag. Supported by the ingenious action direction of Craig Macrae and Sunil Rodrigues, the movie replaces the formulaic effects of explosions on green screens with actual physical action. Alpha succeeds in overturning the conventions of Indian action films with its spectacular characters and consequences.

Rating: 3/5

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