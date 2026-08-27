LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Alpha OTT Release: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s YRF Spy Thriller Arrives On Netflix; When And Where To Watch

Alpha OTT Release: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s YRF Spy Thriller Arrives On Netflix; When And Where To Watch

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha is set to make its digital debut on Netflix nearly two months after its theatrical release. Here’s everything to know about the YRF Spy Universe film, including its release date, cast, story and reception.

Alpha (Photo: X)
Alpha (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 21:14 IST

Alpha OTT Release: The wait is over for viewers who missed Alpha in theatres. The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer will begin streaming on Netflix from August 28, nearly two months after its theatrical release on July 3. The digital premiere also coincides with Raksha Bandhan, giving the YRF Spy Universe film a fresh opportunity to reach audiences at home.

Netflix announced the OTT release with a poster featuring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, inviting viewers to “join the Alpha gang”.

You Might Be Interested In

What Is Alpha About?

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha follows two highly trained women operating within a secretive military programme. Alia plays Sita, a trained assassin, while Sharvari plays her fellow operative. The film expands the world established by War, Pathaan and the Tiger franchise and is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe.

Anil Kapoor plays Colonel Vikrant Kaul, while Bobby Deol appears as the antagonist. The film also features Dia Mirza, with the larger Spy Universe connection adding another layer to its story.

Alpha Received Mixed Reviews In Theatres

Alpha arrived in cinemas after multiple delays. It was initially scheduled for December 2025 before being pushed to April and eventually July, with pending VFX work cited as one reason for the delay.

The film received a mixed response from critics. While Alia’s action performance was widely noted, reviews were more divided over the screenplay and emotional depth. The Indian Express called it a disappointing addition to the franchise, while India Today gave it 2.5 stars and praised Bhatt’s performance despite finding the writing uneven.

Now, with its Netflix premiere on August 28, Alpha gets a second chance to find its audience beyond the theatrical box office.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Alpha OTT Release: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s YRF Spy Thriller Arrives On Netflix; When And Where To Watch
Tags: alia bhattalphanetflixSharvari

RELATED News

Samay Raina’s Felicitation By Devendra Fadnavis Sparks Reaction, Sunil Pal Says ‘Ghor Kalyug Aa Gaya Hai’

Ramayana: Who Is Surpanakha? Rakul Preet Singh On The ‘Most Beautiful Woman Of Lanka’ And The Layers Behind Her Character

The Traitors Season 2: Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘Deja Vu’ Moment Ends In Eviction; ‘How Dare You? I Am An…’

Beauty In Black Season 3: Kimmie And Mallory Join Forces As The Bellarie Empire Faces A New Threat; When And Where To Watch

Is Hanuman Ansh Based On A Real Story? Who Was Neem Karoli Baba And How Much Of The Film Is True?

LATEST NEWS

Imran Khan’s Sons Break Silence at Lord’s: ‘Haven’t Met Father in 4 Years’, Allege Prison Mistreatment | WATCH Video

Pakistan Sent Spies to Find India’s S-400? Ex-Air Marshal Reveals What Happened During Operation Sindoor

Alpha OTT Release: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s YRF Spy Thriller Arrives On Netflix; When And Where To Watch

Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Results: India Women Beat Germany 3-1 to Finish 5th | Best Result In 52 Years

Who Is Raul John Aju? The 16-Year-Old AI Entrepreneur With His Father on a Rs 2 Lakh Payroll

Bundesliga 2026-27: Where to Watch German League Live in India? Check Live Streaming, TV Channel, Teams, Key Dates And Opening Match

India vs Bangladesh Series: BCCI-BCB Talks Ongoing as White-Ball Tour Likely to Move to January 2027 | Report

As Prices Hit Record High, Thieves Break Into Shop and House to Steal Sugar in UP and MP

TRIO – THE VALLEY OF DOOM Brings an Original Indian Anime-Style Fantasy Universe to Cinemas on November 20, 2026

Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Will Rodri Make His Debut? Hansi Flick Gives Latest Update on Barcelona Star’s Playing Status

Alpha OTT Release: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s YRF Spy Thriller Arrives On Netflix; When And Where To Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Alpha OTT Release: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s YRF Spy Thriller Arrives On Netflix; When And Where To Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Alpha OTT Release: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s YRF Spy Thriller Arrives On Netflix; When And Where To Watch
Alpha OTT Release: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s YRF Spy Thriller Arrives On Netflix; When And Where To Watch
Alpha OTT Release: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s YRF Spy Thriller Arrives On Netflix; When And Where To Watch
Alpha OTT Release: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s YRF Spy Thriller Arrives On Netflix; When And Where To Watch

QUICK LINKS