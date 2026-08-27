Alpha OTT Release: Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s YRF Spy Thriller Arrives On Netflix; When And Where To Watch

Alpha OTT Release: The wait is over for viewers who missed Alpha in theatres. The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer will begin streaming on Netflix from August 28, nearly two months after its theatrical release on July 3. The digital premiere also coincides with Raksha Bandhan, giving the YRF Spy Universe film a fresh opportunity to reach audiences at home.

Netflix announced the OTT release with a poster featuring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, inviting viewers to “join the Alpha gang”.

Get ready to join the Alpha gang ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/NSPLHTHDeI — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 27, 2026

What Is Alpha About?

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha follows two highly trained women operating within a secretive military programme. Alia plays Sita, a trained assassin, while Sharvari plays her fellow operative. The film expands the world established by War, Pathaan and the Tiger franchise and is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe.

Anil Kapoor plays Colonel Vikrant Kaul, while Bobby Deol appears as the antagonist. The film also features Dia Mirza, with the larger Spy Universe connection adding another layer to its story.

Alpha Received Mixed Reviews In Theatres

Alpha arrived in cinemas after multiple delays. It was initially scheduled for December 2025 before being pushed to April and eventually July, with pending VFX work cited as one reason for the delay.

The film received a mixed response from critics. While Alia’s action performance was widely noted, reviews were more divided over the screenplay and emotional depth. The Indian Express called it a disappointing addition to the franchise, while India Today gave it 2.5 stars and praised Bhatt’s performance despite finding the writing uneven.

Now, with its Netflix premiere on August 28, Alpha gets a second chance to find its audience beyond the theatrical box office.