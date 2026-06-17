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Home > Entertainment News > Alpha Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt Shuts Down ‘Where Is Sharvari?’ Trolls With Cryptic Post Before Video Launch

Alpha Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt Shuts Down ‘Where Is Sharvari?’ Trolls With Cryptic Post Before Video Launch

Alia Bhatt, gracefully disarmed all the negativity that surrounded this situation. In her mysterious post, she managed to shut down all the trolls, stating that the grand plan of Alpha has a much larger scope and everything would be revealed at its own time.

Alpha (PHOTO: IG)
Alpha (PHOTO: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Wed 2026-06-17 14:27 IST

The hype around the release of Alpha, the first-ever action thriller led by a woman in the YRF Spy Universe, is at an all-time high. However, right on the heels of the much-anticipated trailer release was when some internet trolls felt compelled to start drama about the lack of the film’s co-star, Sharvari Wagh, in the teaser footage that had already been released. Never shy about speaking her mind, Alia Bhatt responded to these criticisms with a brilliantly ambiguous reply.

The Spark: Trolls Ask ‘Where is Sharvari?’

When Yash Raj Films released the exciting teaser trailer for their movie called Alpha, everyone went crazy about how Alia Bhatt plays a dangerous assassin named Sita who was trained to fight by Bobby Deol’s character. But soon enough, a part of the internet community started asking questions about why Sharvari had no attention at all, when she was playing another female lead in the same spy-thriller movie.

Alia’s Savvy Response

Before the release of the trailer online, the young diva of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt, gracefully disarmed all the negativity that surrounded this situation. In her mysterious post, she managed to shut down all the trolls, stating that the grand plan of Alpha has a much larger scope and everything would be revealed at its own time. Her fans commended her for dealing with this situation like a pro. Reportedly, this was done by Alia Bhatt to support her actor friend and according to reports published on The Indian Express, her statement acted as the best pre-trailer teaser, as “Alpha is not just a title but an attitude.”

What to Expect from Alpha

Under the direction of Shiv Rawail, Alpha creates history for Yash Raj Films as the seventh entry into their Spy Universe franchise and the first female-led spy film of the franchise.

The Story: This story explores the untamed origins of Alia’s character and how she grows up to be a lethal weapon.

The Cast: Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari along with the talented performances of Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

Release Date: Movie lovers can rejoice, with a new and exciting announcement. The producers have announced the new release date for the movie, which is July 3, thereby sidestepping any potential clash with Disney’s Moana in terms of the box office numbers, as reported in The Times of India.

Now that the trailer is here, it’s time to count down the days till July 3. Come rain or shine, it looks like Alia and Sharvari are all set to make waves.

ALSO READ: Toy Story 5 Release Date In India: Cast, Storyline, And Everything You Need To Know About Tom Hanks Returning As Woody

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Alpha Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt Shuts Down ‘Where Is Sharvari?’ Trolls With Cryptic Post Before Video Launch
Tags: alia bhattalphaAlpha Trailer OutSharvari WaghWhere is Sharvari

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Alpha Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt Shuts Down ‘Where Is Sharvari?’ Trolls With Cryptic Post Before Video Launch

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Alpha Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt Shuts Down ‘Where Is Sharvari?’ Trolls With Cryptic Post Before Video Launch
Alpha Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt Shuts Down ‘Where Is Sharvari?’ Trolls With Cryptic Post Before Video Launch
Alpha Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt Shuts Down ‘Where Is Sharvari?’ Trolls With Cryptic Post Before Video Launch
Alpha Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt Shuts Down ‘Where Is Sharvari?’ Trolls With Cryptic Post Before Video Launch

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