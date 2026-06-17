Alpha Trailer Out: Hrithik Roshan’s Blink-And-Miss Cameo Steals The Show In Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Spy Thriller

The trailer of Alpha, one of the most anticipated Hindi films of the year, was unveiled on June 17 and quickly became a major talking point online. While the action-packed preview offers a glimpse into the film’s high-stakes narrative and introduces Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in powerful new avatars, it was a surprise appearance in the closing moments that truly stole the spotlight.

A blink-and-you-miss-it shot of Hrithik Roshan’s eyes, instantly recognisable as Major Kabir Dhaliwal from War, has sparked intense speculation among fans. The brief tease has led many to believe that Alpha may play a far bigger role in the expanding YRF Spy Universe than previously expected. For audiences closely following the franchise, the moment felt less like a simple cameo and more like a carefully placed clue about the future direction of Yash Raj Films’ interconnected spy saga.

Did Hrithik Roshan Just Tease Kabir’s Return In Alpha?

The 2-minute-33-second trailer primarily focuses on introducing Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as highly skilled operatives embarking on a dangerous mission. However, just as the trailer appears to conclude, viewers are treated to a fleeting shot of a familiar face, or rather, a familiar gaze. Although the appearance lasts only seconds, fans were quick to identify the character as Kabir Dhaliwal, Hrithik Roshan’s iconic spy from the 2019 blockbuster War.

The trailer deliberately keeps details under wraps. Whether Kabir plays a substantial role in the story, assists the protagonists during a critical mission, or serves as a bridge to future instalments remains unknown. What seems evident, however, is that his inclusion is far from accidental. As the YRF Spy Universe continues to evolve, interconnected storytelling has become one of its defining features. Kabir’s appearance hints that Alpha could be a key piece in the franchise’s larger narrative puzzle.

Watch Alpha Trailer Here

Why Is Hrithik Roshan’s Cameo Creating Such Buzz?

Soon after the trailer dropped, social media was flooded with reactions focused on Hrithik Roshan’s surprise appearance. Many fans described the moment as the trailer’s biggest highlight, while others argued that Kabir remains one of the most beloved characters in the entire spy franchise. Several fan accounts pointed out that despite appearing for only a few seconds, Hrithik managed to dominate online discussions surrounding the trailer.

The excitement is hardly surprising. Since War was released in 2019, Kabir has become one of Bollywood’s most popular action heroes. The character’s blend of style, emotional depth and larger-than-life action sequences helped establish him as a standout figure in the YRF universe. For many viewers, seeing even a glimpse of Kabir was enough to raise anticipation for the film.

Why Is Alpha A Crucial Film For The YRF Spy Universe?

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha represents a major milestone for Yash Raj Films’ ambitious spy franchise. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles and is being positioned as the first female-led entry in a cinematic universe that already includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and the upcoming War 2.

The decision to centre the story around female protagonists marks a significant shift for the franchise, which has traditionally focused on male spies. Early footage suggests that Alpha aims to establish its own identity through intense action sequences, emotional stakes and a fresh dynamic between its lead characters. At the same time, Kabir’s appearance confirms that the film remains firmly connected to the larger spy universe.

How Could Alpha Shape The Future Of The Franchise?

Over the last decade, YRF has gradually transformed its standalone spy films into a shared cinematic universe. What began with Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise expanded further through War and Pathaan, eventually leading to character crossovers and interconnected storylines. With War 2 already on the horizon and Alpha introducing a new generation of agents, the studio appears committed to expanding the scope of its franchise while keeping established characters at its core.

In that context, Kabir’s appearance may carry greater significance than a simple fan-service moment. It could lay the groundwork for future crossovers and help connect multiple storylines within the expanding universe.

When Will Alpha Release?

After undergoing several release date changes during production, Alpha is now set to arrive in theatres on July 3. With Alia Bhatt and Sharvari leading a female-driven spy thriller and Hrithik Roshan’s surprise appearance adding another layer of intrigue, the film has already achieved one important goal: getting audiences talking long before its release.