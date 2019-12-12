ALT Balaji on Thursday shared the official trailer of Sunny Leone, Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood starrer Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 official trailer. As per the trailer, the show seems to be a sex-horror-drama loaded with lots of twists and unexpected thrilling scenes. The makers of Ragini MMS series have tagged the show as the biggest Horrex franchise. The erotic tale will showcase the sizzling chemistry between real-life couple Divya Aggarwal and Varun Sood on screen, along hot, bold and beautiful Sunny Leone. Reports said Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 will premiere on ZEE5 on December 18.

The two and a half minute Ragini MMS returns Season 2 trailer has been released on various social media platforms by ALT Balaji and has been praised by the netizens. In only a few minutes of its release, Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 trailer was watched and liked by thousands on YouTube and Instagram.

Here’s the Official Trailer of Ragini MMS Season 2:

According to the trailer, Ragini (Sunny Leone) and her friends go on a trip, where they all face some supernatural power. How will she save her friends from the unknown danger will be an interesting thing to watch.

The Indian erotic-horror franchise of films and Web series is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under the ALT Entertainment of Balaji Motion Pictures. The makers have already released 2 films in 2011 and 2014. The first season of the Ragini MMS Returns web series was a big hit and now the makers are all set to release its second season. Reports said the show will be premiered on the ALT Balaji app from 2019.

