ALT Balaji web series Fittrat: Krystle D Souza who has won hearts of many with her television breakthroughs. Known for her show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Krystle is all set to make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's Alt Balaji web series Fittrat.

ALT Balaji web series Fittrat: From making her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kahe Naa Kahe in 2007 to now making her digital debut with ALT Balaji web series titled Fittrat, Krystle D Souza is a household name known to all. The upcoming love triangle series will feature Krystle D Souza as the main lead with Anushka Ranjan as her companion and Aditya Seal who has been part of various movies such as Namaste England, Studnet of the Year 2, Tum Bin 2, and many more will play the main male lead.

Besides the trio, Aru K Verma, who rose to fame with Star Plus show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, has been roped in for an important role too. As reports are coming in, it is believed that Krystle D Souza starrer is set to launch next month on October 18, 2019. Thanking her mentor Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D Souza about a few months back announced her digital debut series Fittrat with Alt Balaji. Taking to her Instagram handle on March 16, she stood with a clipper in hand and thanked the director, platform ALT Balaji and gave an insight to her character from the series.

Talking about the other lead actress, Anushka S Ranjan, made her debut into the industry with Wedding Pullav in 2015 and now will be seen making her digital debut as well with Fittrat opposite Aditya Seal and Krystle D Souza. Whereas the male lead Aditya Seal has made a name for himself with Karan Johar’s directorial venture Student of The Year 2 and will be seen in The Invisible Mask, a Netflix Original.

Check out Krystle D Souza’s post here:

Sharing photos often, Anushka Ranjan and Krystle D Souza hav become great friends and these photos are proof. Shared about a few hours back, Anushka and Krystle can be seen enjoying a hearty laugh on the sets of Fitratt. Check it out here:

