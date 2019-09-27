ALT Balaji web series Fittrat: From making her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Kahe Naa Kahe in 2007 to now making her digital debut with ALT Balaji web series titled Fittrat, Krystle D Souza is a household name known to all. The upcoming love triangle series will feature Krystle D Souza as the main lead with Anushka Ranjan as her companion and Aditya Seal who has been part of various movies such as Namaste England, Studnet of the Year 2, Tum Bin 2, and many more will play the main male lead.
Besides the trio, Aru K Verma, who rose to fame with Star Plus show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, has been roped in for an important role too. As reports are coming in, it is believed that Krystle D Souza starrer is set to launch next month on October 18, 2019. Thanking her mentor Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D Souza about a few months back announced her digital debut series Fittrat with Alt Balaji. Taking to her Instagram handle on March 16, she stood with a clipper in hand and thanked the director, platform ALT Balaji and gave an insight to her character from the series.
Talking about the other lead actress, Anushka S Ranjan, made her debut into the industry with Wedding Pullav in 2015 and now will be seen making her digital debut as well with Fittrat opposite Aditya Seal and Krystle D Souza. Whereas the male lead Aditya Seal has made a name for himself with Karan Johar’s directorial venture Student of The Year 2 and will be seen in The Invisible Mask, a Netflix Original.
Trusting the magic of new beginnings✨ I have begun shooting for my digital debut #fittrat with @altbalaji and @thisishowweding and so far it has been super fun thanks to the entire team ! @ektaravikapoor I don’t know where to begin, but I know when I do it will always be with you… from my tv debut to my digital debut you have been my constant, my mentor, and my strength.. Thank you for giving me this character and this show! A character that’s poles apart but you envisioned this for me and had full faith that I could pull this one off..and I promise to not let you down. Your faith In me makes me want to work harder everyday! Ofcourse a big thank you to my director @sanndstorm for constantly bringing out the best in me and @anubhavvbhansal for making me and everything around look so good! And last but now the least , @tansworld TAN this one is going to be super special to me and it wouldn’t be possible without your faith in me. So here we go #FITTRAT coming soon on @altbalaji !
Sharing photos often, Anushka Ranjan and Krystle D Souza hav become great friends and these photos are proof. Shared about a few hours back, Anushka and Krystle can be seen enjoying a hearty laugh on the sets of Fitratt. Check it out here: