ALTBalaji Home review: Ekta Kapoor's latest web-series Home has started streaming on digital platform ALTBalaji. Revolving around Sethi family's struggle to save their 'Home' after being served an eviction notice, Annu Kapoor and Supriya Pilgaonkar-starrer boasts of stellar performances and will take you on an emotional roller-coaster journey.

Ekta Kapoor’s new web series Home will slowly walk right into your living rooms and stay there for long. Based on a middle-class family living in the Kala Kruthi society, Home starring Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Amol Parashar, Chetna Pandey and Parikshit Sahni will take you on an emotional roller-coaster journey as the family struggles to save their Home, facing the threat of demolition.

After facing troubled waters in his business, Mr Sahni (Annu Kapoor) starts working at a travel agency while his wife (Supriya Pilgaonkar) contributes to her bit by starting her own tiffin service to give a comfortable and luxurious life to their children. As the story progresses forward, one comes across references where one cannot resist but relate it to their own lives and smile a little at the itsy-bitsies of a middle-class life.

However, their imperfect yet happy life takes a drastic turn when they discover that they are living in an unauthorised colony. In a court-room drama, where Mr Sahni’s father (Parikshit Sahni) raises the concerns of Kala Kruthi society and presses for their demands, they find out the bitter truth and are served with an eviction notice that sweeps not just the Sethi family but the entire society off their feet.

From facing a boycott by the society members, apologising the authorities or getting no help from their kins, the Sethi family realises that the fight will not be an easy one. From romance, comedy, hard-hitting trials and tribulations, Home is a perfect family entertainer. Coming from the house of Balaji Telefilms, Home is modern yet rooted in familial bond. In Home, one will not find the typical saas-bahu drama, but meaningful interactions between the three generations, their values and belief systems, reflected in idioms like ‘Hamare zamane me revolution Facebook aur Twitter par nahi laye jaate the’. With power-packed performances and a relevant story, Home is definitely worth a watch.

Will the Sethi family be able to stop the demolition? Will they be able to save the Home in which they have lived for almost 22 years? For that, you would have to watch the web series and find out.

