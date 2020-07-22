AltBalaji has also started exploring their wide array of content with the increase in subscription and new audience coming in on the OTT platform. Some of its hit shows include ‘Mentalhood’, ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3’, ‘Baarish 2’ and ‘Who’s Your Daddy?’.

With the shutdown of theatres and shoot of television shows stalled across the country especially during the lockdown period, the audience started finding solace in the OTT platforms. Naturally digital shows, in no time, became the best form of entertainment for people, and the platforms too, are ensuring that the audience is spoilt for choice. ALTBalaji – India’s leading homegrown OTT giant has certainly established itself as one of the biggest and successful platforms providing wholesome entertainment.

Interestingly, what truly worked in ALTBalaji’s favour is the increasing internet users interested in content-on-demand and also a lot of television audience who got hooked on to their slate of entertaining and awe-striking shows including ‘Mentalhood’, ‘Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3’, ‘Baarish 2’ and ‘Who’s Your Daddy?’ among others during lockdown.

Elevating the mood during these testing times, these shows have added smiles all over the country and made a lasting impact on everyone’s mind. Not just that, these successful shows also resulted in tremendous increase in viewership and subscribers.

With the increase in subscription and new audience coming in, the OTT platform also started exploring their wide array of content. This also increased the average time spent on the app by the viewers.

