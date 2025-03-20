Home
Thursday, March 20, 2025
  Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Depression, 'My Parents Tore My Brother And Me Apart'

Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Depression, ‘My Parents Tore My Brother And Me Apart’

In his post, Amaal Mallik, who is the elder son of renowned musician Daboo Malik and nephew of famous singer Anu Malik, also blamed his parents for the growing distance between him and brother, the musician Armaan Malik.

Amaal Mallik Breaks Silence On Depression, ‘My Parents Tore My Brother And Me Apart’


Amaal Mallik, best known for composing tracks such as ‘Kar Gayi Chull’ and ‘Jab Tak’, left everyone surprised on Thursday with his lengthy Instagram post where he opened up about his battle with clinical depression and his soured relationship with his family.

In his post, Amaal, who is the elder son of renowned musician Daboo Malik and nephew of famous singer Anu Malik, also blamed his parents for the growing distance between him and brother, the musician Armaan Malik.

“I’ve reached a point where I can no longer keep silent about the pain I’ve endured. For years, I’ve been made to feel like I am less inspite of spending days and nights toiling away to make a safe life for people. Cancelled every dream of mine to only find myself to be spoke down to and question what I’ve ever done. I have spent my blood, sweat & tears to create each of the 126 melodies that have released over the last decade,” his post read.

“I made every dream on earth within an arm’s reach for them, so that they can stand tall in front of the world and keep their head held high. I along with my brother’s vocal prowess have changed the narrative of being called XYZ’s nephew or son to whoever we are today! The journey has been terrific for the both of us but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another and all of this has made me step in for myself as it has left a very deep scar left across my heart,” Amaal added.

He shared that he is cutting all his ties with his family members, and his interactions with them will be “strictly professional.”

“Through the last many years they have left no opportunity to disturb my well being & belittle all my friendships, my relationships, my mindset, my self confidence. But I just kept marching on because I know I can and I believe I’m unshakable. Everything that we stand on today has come from one mind, mine and from the blessings of the almighty. But today I stand at a point where I have been robbed of my peace, drained emotionally & maybe financially too but that’s the least of my concerns. What really matters is that I am clinically depressed because of these happenings. Yes I have only myself to blame for my actions but my self worth has been diminished countless times by actions of near and dear ones that stole pieces of my soul,” he wrote.

“Today, with a heavy heart, I announce that I am stepping away from these personal ties. From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional.This isn’t a decision made in anger, but one born from the necessity to heal and reclaim my life. I refuse to let the past rob me of my future any longer. I am committed to rebuilding my life, piece by piece, with honesty and strength,” Amaal emphasised.

After reading Amaal’s post, his loved ones and close friends from the industry chimed in the comment section and sent him love.

“with you, love you,” singer Lisa Mishra commented.

“Amaal, I am sending my love and prayers.. i am with you brother,” composer Rochak Kohli wrote.

Amaal made his debut as a composer in 2014 with Salman Khan’s Jai Ho.

(Inputs from ANI)

