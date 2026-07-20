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Home > Entertainment News > Amaal Mallik Reacts After Tanishk Bagchi’s Saiyaara Royalty Row: ‘People Woke Up 10 Years…’

Amaal Mallik Reacts After Tanishk Bagchi’s Saiyaara Royalty Row: ‘People Woke Up 10 Years…’

Without naming Tanishk directly, Amaal shared a cryptic post on social media that many believe was aimed at the ongoing controversy. "People in the music industry waking up 10 years too late. Where were you in 2015 when I was fighting the system alone :)," he wrote.

Amaal Mallik Reacts After Tanishk Bagchi's Saiyaara Royalty Row (Photo: X)
Amaal Mallik Reacts After Tanishk Bagchi's Saiyaara Royalty Row (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 16:25 IST

The debate over royalty payments in the Indian music industry has gained fresh momentum after singer-composer Amaal Mallik appeared to respond to Tanishk Bagchi’s recent claims about unpaid dues from Saiyaara. Without naming Tanishk directly, Amaal shared a cryptic post on social media that many believe was aimed at the ongoing controversy. “People in the music industry waking up 10 years too late. Where were you in 2015 when I was fighting the system alone :),” he wrote.

The remark quickly went viral, with fans linking it to Tanishk’s now-deleted post about royalties for the blockbuster film’s title track.

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What Did Tanishk Bagchi Claim?

Over the weekend, Tanishk Bagchi alleged that he was still awaiting Rs 8 lakh in royalty payments for Saiyaara’s title song despite its massive commercial success across streaming platforms. In a lengthy Instagram post, which was later deleted, the composer said he had poured his heart into the project, handling everything from composition and production to recording and arrangements.

He clarified that his intention was not to seek sympathy but to highlight the financial struggles creative professionals often face despite delivering chart-topping hits. Tanishk also said the experience had changed the way he viewed the music business and that he would be more selective about future collaborations. The title track of Saiyaara was composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Amaal Has Raised the Issue Before

Amaal’s latest remarks echo concerns he publicly raised nearly a decade ago. Speaking about his 2015 hit Sooraj Dooba Hai from Roy, the composer had revealed that he was paid around Rs 1.5 lakh for the song, while claiming the music label earned significantly more from its commercial success.

At the time, Amaal questioned the imbalance between the revenues generated by blockbuster songs and the compensation received by composers and creators, calling for greater transparency in royalty distribution.

Royalty Debate Returns to the Spotlight

The back-to-back statements from two of Bollywood’s leading composers have once again brought attention to a long-running issue in the Indian music industry: how royalties are calculated and distributed among artists.

While neither Tanishk Bagchi nor Amaal Mallik has named any individual or company in connection with the latest exchange beyond Tanishk’s original post, the discussion has reignited calls for fairer compensation for musicians whose work drives the industry’s biggest successes.

With streaming now accounting for a significant share of music consumption, the conversation around royalty rights is expected to remain in focus well beyond the current controversy.

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Amaal Mallik Reacts After Tanishk Bagchi’s Saiyaara Royalty Row: ‘People Woke Up 10 Years…’
Tags: Amaal MallikSaiyaaraTanishk Bagchi

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Amaal Mallik Reacts After Tanishk Bagchi’s Saiyaara Royalty Row: ‘People Woke Up 10 Years…’
Amaal Mallik Reacts After Tanishk Bagchi’s Saiyaara Royalty Row: ‘People Woke Up 10 Years…’
Amaal Mallik Reacts After Tanishk Bagchi’s Saiyaara Royalty Row: ‘People Woke Up 10 Years…’
Amaal Mallik Reacts After Tanishk Bagchi’s Saiyaara Royalty Row: ‘People Woke Up 10 Years…’

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