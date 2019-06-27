Popular Tamil actress Amala Paul recently expressed her disappointment on Twitter saying that she has been thrown out of Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming Tamil movie VSP33.

Popular Indian actress Amala Paul, who is popularly known for her work in the Tamil and Malayalam movie industry, has opened up about being thrown out of Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming Tamil movie VSP33. The Aadai actress, who has been replaced by Megha Akash in Vijay Sethupathi’s forthcoming movie VSP33, recently issued a statement on Twitter saying that she was thrown out of the movie and there were no date issues.

Amala further wrote that the producers of the film have still not given her a legitimate reason for throwing her out of the movie. She wrote on Twitter that she is highly disappointed after the makers of Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming Tamil movie VSP33 have thrown her out of the project without even giving her a reason.

Amala wrote that the producers did not even call her once before making this decision of throwing her out and replacing her in the movie. She further said that she has no problem in working with Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi and in fact, she was looking forward to working with the Tamil megastar.

VSP33 is one of the most awaited Tamil movies which is being helmed by Venkata Krishna Rognath. Amala Paul is one of the most popular actresses in the Tamil and Malayalam industry who is known for movies like Adho Andha Paravai Pola, Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, Thiruttu Payale 2, Bhaskar Oru Rascal, Shajahanum Pareekuttiyum, Amma Kanakku, Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam, among many others.

She has a massive fan base on social media and she keeps sharing her stunning photos.

