Amala Paul, Samantha Akkineni, Priyadarshini, Raai Laxmi sexy photos: These top 20 sexy, sizzling and hot photos of actresses like Samantha Akkineni, Priyadarshini, Raai Laxmi and Amala Paul will set your screens on fire, have a look!

Samantha Akkineni aka Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raai Laxmi, Amala Paul, and Priyadarshini are four of the sexiest and most popular actresses who are best known for their phenomenal work in the Telugu and Tamil and Malayalam film industries. They are not only the most known faces in the film world but also social media sensations with a massive fan base on social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook.

They keep sharing their sexy, hot, sizzling and stunning photos which set social media on fire! Samantha Akkineni aka Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most bankable actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industry and has delivered blockbusters like Ye Maaya Chesave, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Mersal, and many others. She has more than 6.4 million followers on her Instagram account and keeps setting the Internet ablaze with her steamy and hot pictures as well as videos.

Amala Paul, on the other hand, is known as the Sindhu Samaveli star who shot to fame after her phenomenal performance in the Tamil film. She has more than 2.5 million Instagram followers and leaves no stone unturned to set take social media by storm with her sizzling avatar and hot videos.

She has worked in films like Muppozhudhum Un Karpanaigal, Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, Oru Indian Pranayakatha, Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam, among several others.

Another Tamil beauty, Raai Laxmi, who made her debut in the Hindi film industry last in 2017 with erotic-thriller Julie 2, has starred in several blockbuster Tamil and Malayalam films such as Oru Marubhoomikkadha, Irumbukkottai Murattu Singam, Oru Kadhalan Oru Kadhali, among many others and her sexy and hot photos on Instagram have been breaking the Internet!

She is best known for her phenomenal work in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films such as Oru Kuttanadan Blog, Bangalore Naatkal, Irumbu Kuthirai, Aaru Sundarimaarude Katha, among several others.

All these four ladies have set social media on fire with their hot and sexy photos! We get you their 20 hot and sexy photos, have a look:

