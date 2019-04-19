Amala Paul sexy video: Tamil star Amala Paul needs no introduction whether it is her photo shoots or her movies, Amala knows how to captivate the audience. Take a look at some of her songs and movies from her blockbuster hits inside.

Amala Paul sexy video: Tamil star Amala Paul who works exclusively in the south Indian film industry has surely made a mark in the industry with her back to ack box office hits, her curvaceous body and her item songs. Amala Paul made her acting debut with Malayalam language Neelathamara where she played the role of Beena. The movie didn’t bag her much recognition but that didn’t stop the budding actress, she was next seen in Tamil language movie Veerasekaran as Sugandhi, Sindhu Samaveli as Sundari and Mynaa as Mynaa which bagged her many awards for her amazing performance in the lead role.

After featuring in back to back movie Amala Paul became a social media sensation with more than 3 million followers on Instagram and keeps on updating her fans with her sexy photos and her upcoming movies. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram account to share some photos from her latest photoshoot dressed in all black avatar, the picture has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her seductive photo. Watch SatyaRaj, Amala Paul full movie Iddaru Iddare here:

Some of her movies are- Ithu Nammude Katha, Vikadakavi, Deiva Thirumagal, Bejawada, Vettai, Kadhalil Sodhappuvadhu Yeppadi, Love Failure, Muppozhudhum Un Karpanaigal, Akasathinte Niram, Run Baby Run, Naayak, Iddarammayilatho, Thalaivaa, Oru Indian Pranayakatha, Nimirndhu Nil, Velaiyilla Pattathari, Kathai Thiraikathai Vasanam Iyakkam, Iyobinte Pusthakam, Ratsasan, Thiruttu Payale 2, Velaiilla Pattadhari 2, Shajahanum Pareekuttiyum, 2 Penkuttikal and many other such movies have made her an internet sensation.

Take a look at some of her sexy photos here:

On the work front, Amala Paul has one busy year with back to back eight movies lined up. Some of her movie which are still in making are- Adho Andha Paravai Pola, Aadai, Aadujeevitham Parannu Parannu, Cadaver, and she will be also seen making her Bollywood debut this year with Arjun Rampal. The movie hasn’t been titled yet but is still in making.

Take a look at her movie here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More