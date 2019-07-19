All morning shows of Aadai featuring Amala Paul were cancelled in all South Indian states on the release date as the KDM's were issued by the distributors to the theatre. Makers of the film promise fans to solve the issue as soon as possible.

Amala Paul starrer Aadai has been stopped from hitting the big screens on its release date because of the financier-producer issue in Tamil film industry. Today, all the morning shows of the film got cancelled in all South Indian states as the KDM’s were not issued by the distributors.

The financers of the film stalled the film on last minute because of the problems faced by producers with regards to the settlement of the payments. Filmmakers assured that the issue will be resolved before the afternoon shows. However, the fans are really disappointed after the morning shows were cancelled and they expressed their regret on social media as they were looking forward to going for the movie.

Aadai has been in news before the time of its release. Recently, politician Priya Rajeshwari raised fingers on the nudity shown in the film and filed a complaint regarding the same. Makers of the film were asked not to promote the film showcasing explicit scenes. There was a hype around the film that seats will be fully occupied in the first three days after release.

#Aadai morning shows cancelled due to last minute production issues as usual. https://t.co/M0lE6VjrT9 — Ferose Khan Tamizha (@FeroseTamizha) July 19, 2019

#Aadai 11AM shows canceled in Kerala too. Argh! — |Trending 🍿Talks™| (@trending_deluxe) July 19, 2019

Aadai is a mystery thriller featuring Amala Paul in the lead role. Apart from Amala, the film features Ramya Subramanian and Vivek Prasanna in important roles. It is directed by M Rathna Kumar and was slated to release on July 19 across all the South Indian states. The film has been given A certificate by the censor board and the nude scenes were not removed even after the politician complaint.

