Amanda Cerny is not just famous for her curvy body, she is also popular on the 6-second video app Vine, where she has nearly 5 million followers. Impressed by her graceful looks, Health & Wellness magazine made her the cover girl. She also does comedy sketches, often collaborating with fellow social stars such as King Bach, Logan Paul and Juanpa Zurita.

Amanda Cerny is a fitness freak and a former Playmate of the Month

Now, the first question that must have popped in your head is: Who is Amanda Cerny? Well, the stunning gymshark is massively popular on social media platforms, especially Youtube and Instagram. Apart from being a fitness professional, she is also a popular television personality and founder of Play Foundation which has over 2.5 million subscribers on Youtube. And yes, given her beautiful face and stunning body, she has also been a Playboy Playmate of the Month in October 2011.

On her Instagram handle, she has over 23.5 million followers and she keeps her followers glued to her account by sharing hot and sexy pictures of her ever now and then. Although there is a variety of pictures that she posts, but most of them comes in swimsuits and bikinis.

Here is an assortment of pictures of Amanda Cerny from her Instagram handle:

