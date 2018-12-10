The former Playboy Playmate of the Month, Amanda Cerny, is a hardcore fitness freak and given the extreme efforts she put in to stay in shape, she never shies away from showing off her ample curves. She might be just another YouTube star, but the beautiful damsel has nearly 24 million followers on Instagram.

Amanda Cerny has been a former Playmate of the Month for the Playboy magazine

Amanda Cerny never ceases to amaze her fans on social media. Be it her funny videos or super-hot pictures, the stunning diva has a natural talent when it comes to turning heads. Recently, she posted a picture of her on Instagram and it merely took hours for the picture to gain over million likes. The USP of the picture was Amanda Cerny, a worked out body and flaunting it in a bikini. The picture had all the right ingredients to be a perfect treat for her followers.

On the professional front, she is a serious fitness trainer and is a popular television personality. She is also the founder of Play Foundation which deals with helping kids around the world. Back in 2011, she was named Playmate of the Month by Playboy. Impressed by her graceful looks, Health & Wellness magazine made her the cover girl. She also does comedy sketches, often collaborating with fellow social stars such as King Bach, Logan Paul and Juanpa Zurita.

Here are some of our top picks from Amanda Cerny’s Instagram handle:

