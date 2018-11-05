Bollywood film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle and shared the scary glimpse of Amavas. The motion poster starts with the text: I love you will change to I will haunt you and gives a slight idea of what is going to be there in the motion picture. In the visuals, a full moon turns into a blood red colour and a figure of a woman with wild-running hair appears in the background.

The anticipation among Hindi moviegoers, especially the lovers of horror films, went a notch up on Monday when the motion poster of upcoming film Amavas was released on micro-blogging site Twitter. The film is directed by Bhushan Patel who has also directed 1920 Evil Returns, Ragini MMS 2 and Alone in the past. He is a mater in horror genre and big things are expected from Amavas which will feature Sachiin Joshi, Vivan Bhathena and Nargis Fakhri in lead roles. The film is slated to hit the big screen on January 11, 2019.

Bollywood film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle and shared the scary glimpse of Amavas. The motion poster starts with the text: I love you will change to I will haunt you and gives a slight idea of what is going to be there in the motion picture. In the visuals, a full moon turns into a blood red colour and a figure of a woman with wild-running hair appears in the background.

From the director of #1920EvilReturns, #RaginiMMS2 and #Alone… Motion poster of #Amavas… Stars Sachiin Joshi, Vivan Bhathena and Nargis Fakhri… Directed by Bhushan Patel… 11 Jan 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/yQKBvdEZPd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 5, 2018

It will be Nargis Fakhri’s first venture in Bollywood after 2016 Hindi film Banjo where she played the character of Christina. Her fans would be eagerly waiting to see the stunning damsel on the silver screen once again and given the genre of the movie, it is touted that there might be a couple or several bold scenes of the actress in the film.

Amavas will also mark the return of Sachiin Joshi to Bollywood. His last Hindi venture was Veerappan and he has been doing a lot of Tamil and Telugu films lately. However, Vivan Bhathena was recently seen in 2018 film Hate Story 4 and reportedly, will have a prominent role in upcoming Amavas.

Here are some of the top picks from Nargis Fakhri’s Instagram:

