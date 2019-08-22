Amazon forest fire: Bollywood celebrities Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani among others took to their social media to highlight the condition of the largest forest the amazon being on fire.

Amazon forest fire: The largest rainforest of the world The Amazon which is the contributor to more than 20 % oxygen and keeps carbon dioxide in check is burning from the past two weeks. To raise awareness about the situation going out of hand, Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani and many more have taken photos from the Amazon Forest fire and have shared with their millions of fans to make them aware about the issue.

Amazon rainforest called as the lungs of our planet are on fire and the environmentalists blame cattle ranchers of Brazil the reason behind the blazing fire. The reason being land. As per various institutions, the Amazon forest which produces more than 20 % oxygen to the world if irrevocably damaged can start emitting carbon and will majorly affect the climate. Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonario has accused NGO’s of burning down Amazon rainforest to hurt his government. He furthermore has opened Amazon to agriculture and mining and when other countries raised concern, the President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro told them to mind their own business.

Taking to social media, Alia Bhatt raised concern over the issue by sharing a series of pictures on twitter and wrote- Lungs of our planet are on fire, amazon Rainforest is home to 2 million species of animals and plants and to one million indigenous people. We won’t exist without the Amazon Rainforest. Save Amazon, pray for Amazon. Well, she wasn’t alone, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Akshay Kumar, Dia Mirza, among various other celebrities too educated the unknown about the problem.

See Tweets:

The 'lungs of our planet' are burning! The #AmazonRainforest is home to about 3 Mn species of plants & animals and 1 Mn indigenous people. It plays an important role in keeping the planet's carbon dioxide levels in check. We won't exist without it! #SaveTheAmazon #PrayforAmazonas https://t.co/9rKfTYXolL — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 22, 2019

The Amazon rainforest has been burning for 3 weeks! We are on the verge of losing it completely if the fire isn't put out. The loss of trees, the loss of biodiversity is what is accelerating CLIMATE CHANGE. THIS IS AN INTERNATIONAL EMERGENCY.This is a CRISIS#PrayForTheAmazon pic.twitter.com/7uMFHHiwMY — Darshan Bhatt (@DarshanBhatt22) August 22, 2019

It’s scary how bad the fire at the Amazon Rainforest is!! I can’t even begin to imagine the impact this will have on the world environment. It is truly saddening. #PrayforAmazonas — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 21, 2019

Akshay Kumar too tweeted and wrote its heartbreaking and alarming to see Amazon rainforest on fire from past two weeks. it is responsible for 20% of the world’s oxygen and affects each one of us.

Been seeing heart-breaking & alarming pictures of the Amazon rainforest which has been on fire since more than 2 weeks!It is responsible for 20% of the world’s oxygen.This affects each one of us…the earth may survive climate change but we won’t. #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForTheAmazon — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 22, 2019

Since two weeks Amazon rainforest has observed more than 10,000 new forest fires near the Amazon basin and was the one major solution to countering global warming.

