Saturday, February 1, 2025
Amazon MX Player Unveils Bold New Slate Of 100+ Shows For 2025 At Star-Studded Event

Amazon MX Player revealed over 100 new shows for 2025 at its first StreamNext event, featuring big names like Bobby Deol and Suniel Shetty. The streaming giant also positions itself as a leader in the shift from TV to video streaming in India.

Amazon MX Player Unveils Bold New Slate Of 100+ Shows For 2025 At Star-Studded Event


The first edition of Amazon MX Player’s highly anticipated StreamNext event, held recently, captivated audiences with an impressive lineup of global marketing leaders and entertainment icons. The event saw prominent figures like Sir Martin Sorrell and Benedict Evans in attendance, alongside notable Bollywood celebrities including Bobby Deol (Aashram 3), Suniel Shetty & Jackie Shroff (Hunter 2), Remo D’Souza & Malaika Arora (Hip Hop India 2), and Ashneer Grover (Rise and Fall).

Amazon MX Player, known for its dynamic approach to content consumption in India, used this star-studded platform to announce its plans for the future. The streaming service showcased a thrilling slate of over 100 new shows, with a promise to dominate the 2025 entertainment landscape.

“We are committed to offering viewers the most diverse and extensive content experience in India, and there’s no other platform that provides such a massive selection for free,” said Karan Bedi, Head of Amazon MX Player, during his speech. He also pointed out that Amazon MX Player ranks as one of the most downloaded apps in India, having surpassed an impressive 1.4 billion downloads on the Play Store.

Bedi emphasized that Amazon MX Player is uniquely positioned to lead the shift from traditional television to video streaming in India. “Our reach is already at par with leading general entertainment channels in the country,” he stated, underscoring the platform’s growing influence.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, took center stage next, unveiling an exciting roster of more than 100 new shows slated for 2025. This includes 40 brand-new Hindi originals and the much-awaited return of fan favorites like Aashram, Hunter, Jamnapaar, Half CA, Hip Hop India, Sixer, Who’s Your Gynac, and Playground.

In addition, the event highlighted several new series with innovative storylines set to captivate Indian audiences. Among them is Bhay, a thrilling paranormal investigation series, and The Titan Story, an inspiring narrative about India’s first super brand. The announcement also included a new reality show, Rise and Fall, where contestants compete to become rulers or remain paupers in an exciting and competitive format.

As the streaming giant prepares to roll out this impressive lineup in 2025, it’s clear that Amazon MX Player is taking the Indian streaming market by storm, offering content that promises to cater to diverse tastes while keeping the viewer engaged like never before.

