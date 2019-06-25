Amazon Prime Day 2019: From Kalank to A Star is Born to Venom to eleven more movies to be released worldwide on Amazon prime in a period of 14 days. The Amazon prime day will start from July 1 to July 14. For more details scroll on.

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Good news for all the movie fanatics! Amazon Prime day is here and just like every year, Amazon is set to release fourteen new movies in nine different languages over a fourteen day period starting from July 1 to July 14! Among which some of the movies will be Oscar-winning A Star is Born, Karan Johar directorial Kalank and Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi, among others.

Prime Day like every year is a two-day sale organized by the makers on July 15 and 16. Amazon prime will release at least one title every day from July 1 onwards for two straight weeks and its a treat for all Bollywood, Hollywood and even regional movie binge watchers!

Venom and A Star is Born are one of the biggest commercial hits of the Hollywood industry! A star is Born has been helmed by Bradley Cooper and also stars Lady Gaga and has won Oscar for the best original song earlier this year. Whereas Tom Hardy starrer Venom is a spiderman spinoff from the Marvel universe, which had earned more than $855 million at the box office.

Let’s take a look at the movies releasing day-wise here:

July 1 — Kalank

July 2 — Venom

July 3 — Maharshi

July 4 — Ishq

July 5 — NGK

July 6 — Daughter of Parvathamma

July 7 — Muklawa

July 8 — Bhoot Chaturdashi

July 9 — To Be Announced

July 10 — Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh

July 11 — To be announced

July 12 — Comicstaan season 2

July 13 — A Star Is Born

July 14 — Mogra Phulaala

Among the Indian titles, Karan Johar directorial Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, and many more stars will be releasing on July 1, 2019. Kalank, however, received bad reviews and was a box office failure.

In the regional section, some of the movies which released earlier this month too will be premiered. Some of them are- Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi, NGK starring Suriya and Sai Pallavi, Ishq, a Malayalam romantic thriller and two Punjabi movies Muklawa and Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh. Other lesser known titles include Kannada romantic crime drama film Daughter of Parvathamma and Bengali adventure horror Bhoot Chaturdashi.

Watch the trailer of the film Maharsi, NGK and Ishq here:

