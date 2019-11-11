Amazon Prime Inside Edge teaser: The countdown for Inside Edge 2 on Amazon Prime has begun with the teaser launch today. Starring Angad Bedi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Richa Chadha and Tanuj Virwani, the show will start streaming on December 6.

Amazon Prime Inside Edge 2 teaser: Get ready to binge away as a brand new season of Inside Edge is all set to release on Amazon Prime next month. One of the most successful Indian shows in the web space, Inside Edge revolves around the green room politics of a cricket series carved out along the lines of Indian premiere league. Cricketers, affairs, big money, investors and the glamour, the show has every element to make you hooked to the show.

Since season 1 ended with a cliffhanger, fans have been eagerly waiting to know what happens next and it seems like the countdown for more episodes has almost come to an end. Ahead of its premiere on December 6, the makers of the web-series have shared a teaser that promises intensified action on the playground, intensified emotions and intensified drama, promising to take the show a notch higher.

We see glimpses of old key players Angad Bedi as Arvind Vashishth, Tanuj Virwani as Vayu Raghavan, Siddhant Chaturvedi as Prashant Kanaujia along with Richa Chadha. With the teaser launch, it has also been revealed that the official trailer of Inside Edge Season 2 will be released on November 18th. Meanwhile, the show will start streaming on December 6.

An International Emmy Award Nominee, Inside Edge Season 2 has been helmed by Aakash Bhatia and bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. On December 6, while Inside Edge Season 2 will start streaming on Amazon Prime, two films, namely Panipat and Pati, Patni Aur Woh will release on the big screen.

