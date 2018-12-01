Amazon Prime is all set to treat its Tamil audience with an interesting series. Exclusively made for prime members, the series was announced this Saturday. To be noted, Amazon prime is going to launch this series named Vella Raja in collaboration with Dream Warrior Pictures. Vella Raja will have its premiere on December 7 when it will stream in about more than 200 countries. One of the surprises for the audience is also that the series will also stream in Telegu and Hindi languages.

One of the surprises for the audience is also that the series will also stream in Telegu and Hindi languages.

Amazon Prime is all set to treat its Tamil audience with an interesting series. Exclusively made for prime members, the series was announced this Saturday. To be noted, Amazon prime is going to launch this series named Vella Raja in collaboration with Dream Warrior Pictures. Vella Raja will have its premiere on December 7 when it will stream in about more than 200 countries. One of the surprises for the audience is also that the series will also stream in Telegu and Hindi languages.

Vijay Subramaniam, the director and Head of content of Amazon Prime video was noted saying that he has seen a great response from consumers for Tamil content.One of the examples is our blockbuster movies. He said that the team is really excited to collaborate with Dream Warrior Pictures and give to the audience their first ever Tamil series, exclusively on Amazon Prime.

While S R Prabhu from Dream Warrior Pictures also spoke about this in a media interaction and expressed the team’s excitement. Presenting such a bold story in Tamil at a grand scale has made them curious. He said that like always this time too they have delved deep into every character and has established their back stories in this exclusive series.

Prabhu went on saying that he is positive of the reactions from audience as the storyline is thrilling with credible directors and producers working after it. He said that they are extremely happy to bring this local, home-grown story to not just Indian audience but also people across the world. This is all possible because of their coillaboration with Amazon Prime Video.

The series Vella Raja will be based in the heart of North Chennai and the storyline will encompass characters who will find themselves confused in a hostage situation stuck at a lodge. Bobby Simha and Parvathy Nair will be leading the cast of the series.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More