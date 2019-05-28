Amazon Prime sitcom Mind The Malhotras trailer: After the humongous success of Made In Heaven, Amazon Prime’s latest offering for their audiences is Mind The Malhotras with Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahuhar in lead roles. A hilarious take on modern marriage and family life, Mind The Malhotras revolves around an urban married couple Rishabh and Shefali Malhotra and their ‘seemingly normal’ family of five. The story takes an interesting turn when the couple finds itself with a marriage counsellor after another married couple from their friend circle files for divorce.

The trailer of Mind The Malhotras, which was released today, is full of laugh out loud and relatable moments that will keep you engaged. Going by the trailer of the series, Mind The Malhotras will be a humorous and easy watch that you can watch with your entire family and have a good time. Touted as a 9-episode series, the series will stream on Amazon Prime from June 7, 2019. Interestingly, Mind The Malhotras is Hindi adaption of popular Israeli series La Familigia.

Amazon Prime Video’s Director and Head (Content) Vijay Subramaniam has said that they are delighted to present their first sitcom Mind The Malhotras. With a fun take on everyday lives of a modern couple, the show is packed with relatable and funny moments and they believe that the audience across the country will love the show. He added that the audiences have greatly appreciated them for their comedy offering. Henceforth, they are excited to pave a path ahead with this series.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said that sitcoms in India are great for family watching experience and they are glad to present a story with fresh and relatable characters. Since the story is borrowed from real life experiences, he is sure the audiences will find many relatable moments and issues that mirror their lives. Furthermore, he hopes that the audience will enjoy what they have in store for them. Along with Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar, the series also stars Sushmita Mukherjee, Anandita Pagnis, Nikki Sharma, Jason D`souza, Rahul Verma and Denzil Smith.

