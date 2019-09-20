The Family Man social media review: Along with the big Bollywood releases, the excitement around Manoj Bajpayee's digital debut with Amazon Prime's The Family Man is equally high. As the show starts streaming today, social media is buzzing with positive reviews.

The Family Man social media review: This Friday is an exciting one for Indian audiences as not only three Bollywood movies, i.e Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, The Zoya Factor and Prassthanam have hit the 70mm screens but the digital space is also getting bigger and wider with Manoj Bajpayee debut on Amazon Prime. Having delivered some powerful roles in the recent past, the actor is now on the front-foot to prove his acting mettle as Srikant, who is not just a Family man but also a secret officer at National Intelligence Agency.

As much as the character arc of Bajpayee in The Family Man sounds exciting, the 10-episode series appears equally intriguing, especially with the kind of reviews pouring in on social media. Satyamev Jayate director Nikkhil Advani extended his well wishes to the actor on Twitter and said that The Family Man is looking mighty delicious. Suparn S Varma has said that the series is highly addictive and is led by a insanely talented ensemble.

South superstar Samantha Akkineni has gone all to praise Manoj Bajpayee starrer. She said that this is how it is done and congratulated the team. Film critic and trade analyst Joginder Tuteja has compared The Family Man to Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime and commented that Manoj Bajpayee’s performance in the series is simply effortless.

#TheFamilyMan – I am loving what @BajpayeeManoj is doing as an actor here. He makes sure that his web series debut is worthy enough. If West has @jackryanamazon, India explores its own genre with a desi tadka, courtesy Manoj. He is so effortless all over again and is inimitable! — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) September 20, 2019

Not just celebrities, audiences are also simply in awe of Manoj Bajpayee in the series. One of the users on Twitter has remarked that The Family Man is one of the finest spy-thriller web series and is simply a masterpiece. All the actors have done a fine job but it is Manoj Bajpayee who steals the show. Several other users have also expressed their excitement on the release of the show and called it a must watch.

#TheFamilyMan is impressive. The plot is good and the actors played their part well. Invest in this series for the weekend, you'll not regret.

It's available on @PrimeVideoIN #AmazonPrime — Review (@ReviewBond) September 20, 2019

@BajpayeeManoj You make people glued to screen whenever you are in the frame.Such a brilliant actor. My Favorite always ❤❤❤❤ #TheFamilyMan.

One word review – Must Watch 👀 . — Sandeep D (@isandyd_23) September 20, 2019

#TheFamilyMan is one of the best shows i have watched! Top notch performances, nail biting, FUNNY, and engaging! You don’t wana miss this one 🔫 ☺️ — LAVANYA (@Itslavanya) September 20, 2019

Started #TheFamilyMan yesterday.

And now can't wait to go home and start watching the whole series this weekend.@BajpayeeManoj is outstanding when it comes to serious realistic acting.

Love you sir 😍 https://t.co/GSlL1t6hqD — NISHANT 🇮🇳 (@Dexter_NSD) September 20, 2019

Co-starring Gul Panag, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav and Darshan Kumar among many others, The Family Man has been directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. Streaming on Amazon Prime from September 20, the series is another addition to a host of hit shows on the platform like Four More Shots, Made In Heaven, Mind The Malhotras, Comicstaan and more.

