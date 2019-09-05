Amazon Prime Video: The Family Man trailer is out, the film revolves around the middle-class man Srikant Tiwari, who works in a special cell of National Investigation Agency. But he is also a family man who needs to balance both the roles. The series will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 20.

Amazon Prime Video: The Family Man is an upcoming series of Amazon Prime originals, that is going to depict the story of middle-class man Srikant Tiwari that is going to play by Manoj Bajpayee. The story is revolved around the state of a common man who is a family man and as well as he worked for the National Investigation Agency particularly in a special cell.

The middle-class man faced a lot of problems as he has to protect the nation from the attack of terrorists and needs to save his family so they would not face any consequences. Also, Srikant worked for an organization which needs a lot of attention towards work but there are low wages.

Amazon Prime revealed the release date of the series that is September 20, 2019. The had also unveiled the look of their characters in the series. The making credit of the series goes to D.K. and Raj Nidimoru who has been known for the film Go Goa Gone. Well, we can say that this month is a flood of action films and series as many of the action films and series released this month or their trailer came out that include Saaho, War, Netflix’s Bard of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi and produced under Sha Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan productions.

Apart from Manoj Bajpayee the film co-starring Priyamani, Gul Panag, Sharib Hashmi, Vedant Sinha, Mehek Thakur, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumaar, Sundeep Kishan, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Dalip Tahil and many. The star cast is known for their phenomenal role in the highly-rated films.

Makers said on the trailer release that with this film they tried a new genre and their approach is to both challenge and satisfaction. Raj and DK also said that film has a blend of optimizing humor, spy-thriller, action-drama, with the essence of geopolitics. The humour introduced in a film is a risky part because it is not used in serious films like The Family Man.

The film depicts all stages of a common man so it is going to be relatable for everybody it includes the responsibilities, hopes, aspirations, and troubles faced by a common man said, makers. They also added that the common man needs to be screwed, balance the family and here he is going to save the nation as well.

The series is 10 episodes long and will be streaming on Amazon Prime video from September 20. The subscribers will be able to enjoy the series on the same plan and can watch the thriller, action, humor and drama series without any trouble. Interestingly the 10th episode of the film has been shot in Ladakh, not fully but some of its part. The D2R production series is all set to give healthy competition to Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s production series Bard Of Blood.

Manoj Bajpayee is known for his roles in cop, his work in Special 26 along with Akshay Kumar was commendable. The fans are expecting the same from this legendary actor and the script is also expected to be unique so that one more action piece can grab the attention. Manoj Bajpayee also amazed people with his performance in the sequels of Gangs Of Wasseypur, he looked extraordinary and performed extravagantly.

Manoj Bajpayee is also a recipient of Padmashiri and he is two times National Film Awards winner, he also bagged Filmfare for his phenomenal work. Manoj Bajpayee was a student of National School Of Drama, although he was rejected four times but he never gives up and tried harder and spend his time in theaters. Now he is one of the actors who cannot be ignored.

