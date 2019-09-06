Amazon Prime Video The Family Man: One more web series by Amazon Prime has been launched with that it created the buzz over social media, Bollywood celebrities too can't keep calm as it is an action drama series with satirical humour in it. Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abram excitement level is high, posted the trailer on social media. Watch The Family Man trailer here

Amazon Prime Video The Family Man: Amazon Prime Video has brought another eye-catchy web series, The Family Man, the trailer has been launched on the social media platforms, with that netizens went crazy as it is an action drama series with a zest of satirical humour in it, not just that Bollywood celebrities are super excited and can’t wait to watch the series.

Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, John Abram, and Nikhil Advani express their excitement on social media by sharing the trailer of the series. Till now the trailer has got more than 4.8 million views with thousands of lovable comments, as Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Abrar Qazi, Shahab Ali, Kishore Kumar & Gul Panag also starring Dalip Tahil, Sundeep Kishan, Darshan Kumaar are featuring in the web series.

The trailer showcases a middle-class family man who works for the National Investigation Agency and tries to keep a balance between his family life and work-life but with a twist and the twist is that, Srikant’s family thinks that he works in a government job but in actual life he is a government agent who works to protect the nation from terrorists and his family has no clue about it.

The Family Man series has been produced, directed and created by Raj and DK (Stree, Go Goa Gone, Shor In The City) with that they marked their digital debut. By looking on to the trailer and fans comments, it seems its another hit web series launched by Amazon prime.

