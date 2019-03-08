The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Original Series Made in Heaven, by Tiger Baby and Excel Media & Entertainment, streams online now. Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Made In Heaven, is set to release on March 8, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video across 200 countries and territories.

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the upcoming series will launch across 200 countries and territories on March 8, 2019. Prime Original Series Made in Heaven is Amazon Prime Video’s latest collaboration with Excel Media & Entertainment following the success of Mirzapur and International Emmy nominated, Inside Edge. Made in Heaven is an immersive drama series reflecting the lives of upscale modern India, narrated through the eyes of two wedding planners, set against the backdrop of quintessential Indian weddings.

Starring Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora and Shivani Raghuvanshi, Made In Heaven is directed by Zoya Akhtar, Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava and Prashant Nair.

Jennifer Salke, Head, Amazon Studios, said, Made In Heaven is a show that meets our aim to pave the way for a new wave of storytelling, where cultural commentary and complex characters are presented to our customers. Created predominantly by women storytellers, Made in Heaven, brings a different perspective to the vibrant Indian wedding scene.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, Made In Heaven is a show with a fresh storyline, incredible talent and a layered narrative that will draw the viewer in.

Aparna Purohit, Head – Creative Development, Amazon Prime Video India, stated, Prime Original Series Made in Heaven is our second series this year that brings a new lens to cinematic story-telling after Four More Shots Please!

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Creators, Tiger Baby, said, Creating Made in Heaven has been a labor of love. Our objective with this project was to tell a story that was inherently entertaining but strong and deeply rooted in our society.

Farhan Akhtar, Co-producer, Excel Media and Entertainment, said, I am excited to see how customers respond to this awesome drama series created by Zoya and Reema. After the success we saw with Inside Edge and Mirzapur, we are sure this collaboration with Amazon Prime Video will showcase another bold story that consumers will really enjoy.

Prime Original Series Made In Heaven chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi. These two headstrong individuals often mask their supreme vulnerability – sometimes even from each other, as their wedding planning agency “Made In Heaven” forces them to open up and reveal themselves.

Karan is a gay man living in a country where homosexuality is illegal. Out in the world but still in the closet for his typical middle-class folks. Tara is a girl from the wrong side of the tracks. Through etiquette classes, borrowed clothes and a damaging scandal, she clawed her way up into the capital’s high society by marrying Adil Khanna.

With each episode, Karan and Tara enter the lives of a different bride and groom. Each wedding they served not only introduces them to the twisted dynamics and complexities of Indian families but also provides a mirror to their true selves. It exposes the bubble they live in and the rules they conform to. The supposedly liberal fabric of this educated modern society unravels as the duo navigate their way through forced arranged marriages, dowry transactions, virginity tests and astrological matches. It is through these experiences that Tara and Karan will change, grow and ultimately transform.

