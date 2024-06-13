Amazon Series, 'The Boys' To Call It Curtains With Fifth Season, Creator Confirms

Amazon series “The Boys” is all set bid its farewell soon. The series creator Eric Kripke reportedly announced earlier on June 11 that the show will be going off-air post its fifth season. Kripke made the announcement on his social media account X as he confirmed the long-held speculations about the show’s future.

“Season 5 will be the Final Season!,” Kripke posted. “Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!”

#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun! pic.twitter.com/3p7Wt4jGA6 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 11, 2024

The announcement comes on the heels of the series’ early renewal for a fifth season last month, ahead of the highly anticipated release of Season 4 on June 13 on Prime Video.

Kripke had previously hinted at his vision for the series, suggesting in 2020 that his “rough idea” was to cap the story at five seasons. “But I also know better than to say how many seasons a show is gonna have,” he had remarked at the time. Kripke’s prior success with the series “Supernatural,” which ran for an impressive 15 seasons, left fans wondering about the potential longevity of “The Boys.”

In a recent interview with SFX Magazine, Kripke steered clear of the speculations regarding the exact number of seasons. However, he had mentioned that he had “an ending in mind,” which has now evidently been solidified.

The cast of the fan-favourite series includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. The show has been adapted from the New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also are the series’ executive producers alongside Kripke. In addition to the cast, the crew and the production team also boasts of notable names such as Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures, “The Boys” has enjoyed critical acclaim and a robust fan following since its premiere. The announcement of the final season marks the beginning of the end for the show’s blend of dark humor, graphic violence, and biting satire, elements that have made it a standout in the superhero genre.

Also read: Kevin Spacey Breaks Down In New Interview, Admits To Being ‘Too Handsy’ & Reveals He Has No Money After Sexual Assault Court Case

Show Full Article