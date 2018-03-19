Amazon recently paid $250 million for Lord of the Rings, which a few experts thought was a recipe for disaster. Lord of the Rings will be completely new stories in the world that Peter Jackson already brought us on the big screen. Now, when looking at Amazon spending $500 million on the new series, understand that it is more than just people watching the new show.

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have been going head to head for sometime now, especially when it comes to original content and in all honestly, Amazon is winning that race. Amazon is now ready to up the ante. A while ago, reports said that the company bought story rights of The Lord of the Rings for a whopping 250 million dollars, a sum that is bigger than most movies’ budget. Now a report suggests that the total amount including production and marketing costs could amount to 500 million dollars which is a whopping amount.

Unless Amazon is absolutely sure that it would be an unprecedented success and would be able to lure in a number of consumers, it seems insane to spend that much money. The Lord of the Rings is a well-known franchise and is based on one of the most-sold books of all time. But still, adaptations fail all the time and this seems like a huge gamble. Warner Bros and its sister studio New Line have already made Peter Jackson-directed The Lord of the Rings and its prequel Hobbit movies and earned a lot of dough, even though the latter trilogy was not as much liked by critics as the former. But they both made a lot of money and has a huge following so you never know.

And the writers and directors of this production will not suffer for the lack of material, as JRR Tolkien, the writer of the books, wrote copiously about the history of Middle-Earth, the world where the franchise is set. For instance, Sauron was only the second Dark Lord of the Middle-Earth. Before him, Morgoth, the Devil equivalent, and Sauron’s master had spread darkness upon the world. The content is incredibly rich and just waiting to be mined. Peter Jackson’s movies, one could say, barely scratched the surface. The major question is will Amazon be able to recover the cost or not.

