Amazon is set to premiere the live-action adaptation of Robert Jordan’s sci-fi novel series The Wheel of Time under the same name. The series has spent over 2 years in the making and will reportedly star Rosamund Pike as the leading lady.

The official Twitter handle for the Wheel of Time Writer’s Room shared a picture with the former bond girl on Wednesday, June 19, welcoming her on board the series. In the picture, Pike was seen holding a copy of The Eye of The World, the first installment of the book series, in her hands.

There is yet to be any word on other cast members with Pike being the first official actor to be revealed for the series. Devout fans of the novel series, spanning 14 volumes are extremely enthusiastic about the recent casting choice, sharing their support on Twitter.

The show takes place in a world where magic exists but only a limited amount of women are capable of using this magic. Pike will reportedly be dawning the role of Moiraine, as a member of a powerful organization comprising solely of women called Aes Sedai, who ventures into a journey across the world alongside 5 others. Moiraine also knows that her group might include an individual prophesized to either save or destroy humanity.

Please welcome Rosamund Pike to the Wheel of Time family. Say hello to Moiraine. #WoTWednesday

The film includes an array of different producers with the likes of Ted Field, Mike Weber, Darren Lemke, and Marigo Kehoe. Pike will also be part of the production team. The first two episodes will be directed by Uta Briesewitz.

