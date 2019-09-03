Ambanis' Ganesh Chaturthi celebration: This Ganesh Chaturthi marks the first Ganpati festival for Anand Piramal– Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta –Akash Ambani. To celebrate the occasion, the Ambani's held a bash at Antila. Take a look at the pictures from the party–

Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebration: It is that festive time of the year when you shout Ganpati Bappa and you immediately get a response with Morya. With full power energies currently, the west side of the country is busy with their favourite festival Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival has its own craze and people of Maharashtra celebrate this occasion by rejoicing and colours spread all across the state to welcome Bappa.

While the whole country marked the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi by welcoming Lord Ganesha by taking home idols, Ambani’s celebrated the occasion in a special way by throwing a bash last night. This Ganesh Chaturthi marks the first for Shloka Mehta –Akash Ambani and Anand Piramal– Isha Ambani after their wedding. As both the newly-married couple will bring home Bappa for the first time, Ambani celebrated the occasion with a bash.

The celebration took place at Antila which was dressed up like a bride to mark up the occasion in a more special way. With Om and Swastikas symbols, accessories and flower sets ups, Antila looked stunning. Further, the decoration of white and orange flowers made it look even more gorgeous.

Take a look at the photos–

Further, many Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan graced the event with their presence. With stunning attires, colourful looks and adorable smiles, the entire industry became a part of Ambani’s celebration.

Take a look at the pictures of the celebrities–

Raazi actor Alia Bhatt was seen dressed in a pink and yellow printed saree. With strapless blouse and open hair, the actor looked alluring posing with her beau Ranbir Kapoor, who was seen wearing a grey kurta and pyjama. Further, Katrina Kaif also attended the event with her sister Isabella Kaif. Both the actors looked gorgeous in traditional attire. Katrina was seen dressed in a peach saree-lehenga and Isabelle was dressed in a magenta attire.

Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan also attended the bash with wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan. Further, Luka Chuppi actor Kriti Sanon also appeared at the event dressed in a silver sequined saree. To add more to her looks, Kriti tied her hair in a messy bun style and looked flamboyant.

