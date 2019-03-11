Ambani wedding: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta tied the knot on Saturday, March 9. As the wedding photos of the couple continue to take social media by storm, the wedding photos of Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani has also gone viral that is making everyone talk about their bridal looks.

Ambani wedding: The weddings of the Ambani family are no less than a lavish affair. As the oldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani ties the knot with Russel Mehta’s daughter Shloka Mehta, social media is buzzing with trending celebrity looks, International appearances and never-seen-before decor. Amidst it all, what has captured everyone’s attention was Shloka Mehta’s regal bridal avatar that got everyone talking. Dressed in a red lehenga choli with intricate golden detailing, heavy Kundan jewellery with a maang tika and a nath, Shloka looks absolutely magnificent in the photos.

Looking at the photos, one is reminded of how other women of Ambani family, i.e Akash’s sister Isha Ambani and his mother Nita Ambani looked at their wedding.

Isha Ambani, who tied the knot with businessman Anand Piramal in December last year, opted for a custom-made off-white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga with a red baandhni dupatta. To complete her look, Isha kept her look simple yet elegant with golden jewellery, white and golden chooda, intricate maang tika and a nose ring. What made her wedding outfit super special was that Isha incorporated her mother’s 35-year-old wedding saree.

Nita Ambani, on the other hand, wore a bespoke white and red saree and looked spectacular in traditional Gujarati wedding attire. Interestingly, Power couple Mukesh and Nita Ambani tied the knot on March 8, 1985, while their son Akash Ambani married Shloka Mehta on March 9, 33 years later in 2019.

