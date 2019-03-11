As the Ambani wedding fever has hit the internet, people are wondering how Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani looked at their wedding. Gracious as she is, Nita Ambani looked absolutely dreamy on her wedding day and Mukesh Ambani looks like the 1985 version of Akash Ambani. Take a look!

As the whole country is drooling over the grand celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding, people are wondering how Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani looked at their own wedding. Earlier in daughter Isha Ambani’s marriage and now in son Akash Ambani’s wedding ceremonies, Nita Ambani looked extremely beautiful. Lady with class, Nita Ambani is one of the most gracious ladies who married Mukesh Ambani back in the year 1985 on March 8. As a matter of fact, Akash Ambani got married just one date after Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani’s wedding, on March 9, 2019.

Well, there are few pictures surfacing on the internet from the wedding celebrations of Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani. The black and white photos will take you back in the era of 80s. Nita Ambani looked absolutely gorgeous in her bridal avatar and people can’t stop adoring the beauty. The couple looks so happy together that it is making the social media go awwww. Take a look at some of the photos!

Married 33 years ago, Nita Ambani opted for a typical Gujarati bride look. Nita Ambani wore a white and red silk saree on her wedding day and looked elegant as ever. Not adding much jewellery to her attire, Nita Ambani had a simple yet beautiful maangtika and a small nath with a choker style necklace. The bindi and her sparkling big eyes made her look dreamy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More