Ambedkar Jayanti: When A Malayalam Superstar Brought Ambedkar To Hindi Cinema, Which Was Declined By SRK

As India celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti today, marking the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, millions across the country are paying tribute to the man who championed social justice, equality, and the rights of the marginalised. Known as the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy continues to inspire generations.

On this day of remembrance, it’s also worth revisiting one of the most powerful cinematic portrayals of the visionary leader Mammootty’s unforgettable performance in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

When acclaimed Marathi filmmaker Jabbar Patel set out to make a biopic on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in the late 1990s, his first choice for the titular role was none other than Shah Rukh Khan. However, SRK, despite being deeply respectful of the offer, turned it down. “I can’t bring myself to play national icons,” Khan had reportedly said, adding that portraying real-life legends would leave no room to explore their complexities on screen.

Megastar Mammootty step in

With SRK stepping back, Patel’s search for the perfect Ambedkar led him to Malayalam cinema’s megastar Mammootty. It was a bold choice Mammootty had never acted in a Hindi film before. In fact, when the filmmaker flew down to Kochi to meet him, Mammootty initially declined the offer. “I don’t do Hindi films,” he said. “Besides, I look nothing like the great man.”

But Jabbar Patel came prepared. He had a photoshopped image of Mammootty as Dr Ambedkar and once Mammootty saw it, he changed his mind. However, one major hurdle remained: Mammootty’s iconic moustache. The actor was hesitant to shave it off, fearing backlash from his massive fanbase. But Patel insisted, “We can’t have Dr Ambedkar with a moustache.” Eventually, Mammootty agreed, fully committing to the transformation.

The role required immense preparation. Dr Ambedkar was fluent in both Hindi and Oxonian English languages Mammootty wasn’t comfortable with. Yet, the actor went on to master both, delivering a powerful and nuanced performance in the 2000 biopic Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. His dedication earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor.

The film may not have had the international exposure or promotional muscle of a project like Gandhi, but Mammootty’s portrayal has since been compared to Ben Kingsley’s iconic role. Even the legendary Dilip Kumar was moved, personally calling Mammootty to say, “I couldn’t have done it.”

Today, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar remains a landmark film, and Mammootty’s portrayal stands as a proof to his versatility, commitment, and brilliance as an actor.

