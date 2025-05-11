Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Amber Heard Welcomes Twins, Celebrates Mother’s Day 2025 With Three Kids

Amber Heard Welcomes Twins, Celebrates Mother’s Day 2025 With Three Kids

Amber Heard celebrates Mother's Day 2025 by announcing the birth of twins, Agnes and Ocean. She now has three children and calls it the family she's dreamed of for years.

Amber Heard Welcomes Twins, Celebrates Mother’s Day 2025 With Three Kids


Amber Heard has shared heartwarming news this Mother’s Day she is now the proud mother of three. The 39-year-old “Aquaman” actress revealed on May 11 that she recently welcomed twins, a daughter named Agnes and a son named Ocean.

This joyous announcement came through an emotional Instagram post where Heard expressed her overwhelming happiness. “Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget,” she wrote. “This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Heard’s first child, Oonagh Paige Heard, was born in April 2021. She is now four years old. The actress reflected on how becoming a mother changed her life completely. “My world changed forever when I had my first child. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy, but now I am bursting times three!!!” she shared.

Amber also opened up about her journey to motherhood, which wasn’t without challenges. “Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life,” she wrote. “I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully.”

Addressing other mothers across the world, she added, “To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you.”

Heard, who was previously married to actor Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2017, made headlines in 2022 for their high-profile defamation trial. Depp sued Heard over a Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. Although she didn’t mention Depp by name, he won the case and was awarded $10 million in damages. Heard received $2 million through a countersuit. The case eventually ended in a settlement.

Following the arrival of her first child, Oonagh, in 2021, Heard had shared how she made the decision to become a mother independently. She said she had wanted a child for years and chose to do it on her own terms. “I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib,” she wrote at the time, calling her daughter “the beginning of the rest of my life.”

With the addition of her twins, Amber Heard’s family dream has come true. As she celebrates this Mother’s Day with three children, her story continues to inspire many for its strength, independence, and love.

Filed under

Amber Heard baby news Amber Heard Mother's Day 2025 Amber Heard twins

Trump announces executive

Trump Announces ‘Game-Changing’ Plan To Slash US Prescription Drug Prices By Up To 80%
newsx

Pakistan Walks Back Claim Of Capturing Indian Air Force Pilot After Operation Sindoor
Starmer unveils strict im

UK PM Starmer Unveils Strict Immigration Overhaul: ‘Settlement Must Be Earned, Not a Right’
newsx

Manipur Police Arrest Wanted PLA Militant In Deadly 2021 Assam Rifles Ambush Case
newsx

No Explosions In Udhampur, No Drone Activity In J&K, Confirms PIB Fact Check
newsx

Wrestling Legend Sabu Dies At 60 After Final Match At WrestleMania 41 Weekend
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Announces ‘Game-Changing’ Plan To Slash US Prescription Drug Prices By Up To 80%

Trump Announces ‘Game-Changing’ Plan To Slash US Prescription Drug Prices By Up To 80%

Pakistan Walks Back Claim Of Capturing Indian Air Force Pilot After Operation Sindoor

Pakistan Walks Back Claim Of Capturing Indian Air Force Pilot After Operation Sindoor

UK PM Starmer Unveils Strict Immigration Overhaul: ‘Settlement Must Be Earned, Not a Right’

UK PM Starmer Unveils Strict Immigration Overhaul: ‘Settlement Must Be Earned, Not a Right’

Manipur Police Arrest Wanted PLA Militant In Deadly 2021 Assam Rifles Ambush Case

Manipur Police Arrest Wanted PLA Militant In Deadly 2021 Assam Rifles Ambush Case

No Explosions In Udhampur, No Drone Activity In J&K, Confirms PIB Fact Check

No Explosions In Udhampur, No Drone Activity In J&K, Confirms PIB Fact Check

Entertainment

Netflix’s Screwballs Omits Suga, Jungkook From Military Mention? Fans Outraged As BTS’s Jin Returns to Variety Shows

Netflix’s Screwballs Omits Suga, Jungkook From Military Mention? Fans Outraged As BTS’s Jin Returns to

Who Is Mawra Hocane? Harshvardhan Rane Says No To Sanam Teri Kasam 2 With Pakistani Actress Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Who Is Mawra Hocane? Harshvardhan Rane Says No To Sanam Teri Kasam 2 With Pakistani

‘Palat Ke Ek Baar Phir…..’ Om Puri’s Dialogue From Lakshya Goes Viral After Pakistan Violated Ceasefire Agreement With India

‘Palat Ke Ek Baar Phir…..’ Om Puri’s Dialogue From Lakshya Goes Viral After Pakistan Violated

Salman Khan Faces Backlash for Ceasefire Post, Deletes it Amid Criticism

Salman Khan Faces Backlash for Ceasefire Post, Deletes it Amid Criticism

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom