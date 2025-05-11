Amber Heard Welcomes Twins, Celebrates Mother’s Day 2025 With Three Kids

Amber Heard celebrates Mother's Day 2025 by announcing the birth of twins, Agnes and Ocean. She now has three children and calls it the family she's dreamed of for years.

Amber Heard has shared heartwarming news this Mother’s Day she is now the proud mother of three. The 39-year-old “Aquaman” actress revealed on May 11 that she recently welcomed twins, a daughter named Agnes and a son named Ocean.

This joyous announcement came through an emotional Instagram post where Heard expressed her overwhelming happiness. “Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget,” she wrote. “This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years.”

Heard’s first child, Oonagh Paige Heard, was born in April 2021. She is now four years old. The actress reflected on how becoming a mother changed her life completely. “My world changed forever when I had my first child. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy, but now I am bursting times three!!!” she shared.

Amber also opened up about her journey to motherhood, which wasn’t without challenges. “Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life,” she wrote. “I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully.”

Addressing other mothers across the world, she added, “To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you.”

Heard, who was previously married to actor Johnny Depp from 2015 to 2017, made headlines in 2022 for their high-profile defamation trial. Depp sued Heard over a Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. Although she didn’t mention Depp by name, he won the case and was awarded $10 million in damages. Heard received $2 million through a countersuit. The case eventually ended in a settlement.

Following the arrival of her first child, Oonagh, in 2021, Heard had shared how she made the decision to become a mother independently. She said she had wanted a child for years and chose to do it on her own terms. “I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib,” she wrote at the time, calling her daughter “the beginning of the rest of my life.”

With the addition of her twins, Amber Heard’s family dream has come true. As she celebrates this Mother’s Day with three children, her story continues to inspire many for its strength, independence, and love.