Ameesha Patel fraud case: Ameesha Patel and partner allegedly failed to repay money borrowed from producer Ajay Singh, fall in legal trouble. If the duo fails to make an appearance in the next hearing Ameesha Patel to get arrested.

Ameesha Patel fraud case: Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor Ameesha Patel lands in a legal soup. According to reports, producer Ajay Singh who is all set to release his film Family of Thakurganj featuring Jimmy Shergill and Mahi Gill has filed a fraud case against the bollywood actress Ameesha Patel for not returning his money on time.

The filmmaker has moved to Ranchi court against Ameesha Patel and her business partner Kuunal Groomer accusing them of fraud. Ajay Singh claims that Ameesha Patel and her business partner took RS 2.50 crore from him to invest in their production house first film Desi Magic. The duo had promised to return the money in a few months along with interest and release profit.

Accordingly, Ameesha Patel gave a cheque for Rs 3 crore but the cheque bounced. Now, when the producer went to ask for money, business partner showed Ameesha Patel’s pictures with some influential people.

Thus, Ajay Singh has moved his case to Ranchi court and has filed a case against Ameesha Patel and her business partner Kuunal groomer accusing the duo of fraud. If the actress fails to appear in front of the court in the next hearing, she will be arrested.

The Ranchi court has now contacted Ranchi police to send a summon to Ameesha Patel on July 8, 2019. Failing to do so, the police authority has all the rights to arrest.

The producer furthermore added that if Ameesha Patel and Kuunal fail to make an appearance at the hearing then Ranchi police has the legal authority to arrest them.

