Ameesha Patel hot photos: Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel has again left everyone stunned with her hot looks and sizzling photos from her latest shoot. The Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos that will make you go ooh la la. The sizzling actor has is followed by 1.3 million fans on Instagram.

Hot and sizzling Ameesha Patel, who has become the internet sensation these days, has shared a hot and steamy picture on the photo-sharing site Instagram. In her latest Instagram post, the actor was looking too hot as she was covering herself with a bedsheet and flaunting her sexy back with long and beautiful open hair. Ameesha Patel captioned her picture with 3 hearts ” 💖💖💖” and her post received thousands of likes from her followers. In the comments sections, her fans praised her beauty and extended their love for her favorite actor.

Amisha Patel stepped in the Bollywood industry with the romantic thriller Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, in the year 2000, opposite Hrithik Roshan. She has delivered many hit blockbuster like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai, Humraaz, Bhaiaji Superhit, Race 2, Aap Mujhe Ache Lagne Lage, Bhool Bhulaiya and many other. She has also worked in Telegu and Tamil films.

The sizzling actor bags a following of 1.3 million fans on Instagram. The gorgeous lady has a well-toned figure that makes her look elegant and sultry both at a time.

