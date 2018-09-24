Gadar fame Ameesha Patel, who even bagged the Filmfare Special Jury Award for her iconic role in the movie, is stealing the hearts with her latest stunning Instagram photos. Fans are drooling over the sizzling avatar of this gorgeous lady. Ameesha Patel, who is away from the big screen for a long time, never fails to hog headlines for her charming beauty and well-toned body.

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel, who rose to fame from her iconic role in films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Gadar, manages to grab headlines with her astonishing photos. The diva might not have been made an appearance on the silver screen for a long time now but she never fails to impress fans with her hot and sizzling photoshoots. This time too, the pretty lady took to her official Instagram handle to post a photo from her recent photo-shoot where she can be seen sporting a black chic look. In the photo, the actor is looking extremely gorgeous and sensuous as she flaunts her curves in an uber-hot photo.

Since the time this beautiful actor has uploaded the photo, fans are going gaga over it, flooding the comments section. Bagging a following of 1.3 million fans of Instagram, Ameesha has garnered a lot of likes for this amazing click. The gorgeous lady has a well-toned figure that makes her look elegant and sultry both at a time. Being a regular social media user, she always puts up the best photos of her to treat her fans and also updates them about her day-to-day life.

In the photo, the Gadar actor can be seen pouting and flaunting her sexy smooth legs in black shorts paired up with a black hoodie and black sport shoes. Accessorising her look well, she can be seen wearing black shades, making the outfit sexier.

The sizzling beauty made her debut in the Bollywood industry in the year 2000 with the romantic thriller Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai opposite Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan. She has also appeared in Telegu and Tamil films. With this, she has always been regarded as one of the sexiest actors of Bollywood. And we can see why.

Check out the sizzling photos of Ameesha Patel here:

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra looks as bright as sunshine in this latest photo!

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja set major fashion goals at Milan Fashion Week, see photos

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More