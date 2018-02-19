Ameesha Patel is one of the sexiest Bollywood actresses of all time. Ameesha Patel belongs to a Gujarati family. She was a very talented student and she has also won a gold medal in economics. She began her career as an economic analyst. After completing her graduation from Massachusett she returned to Mumbai. Her life took a turn when she decided to do modelling and acting despite having a very conservative family. The very sexy Ameesha Patel joined the Satyadev Dubey’s Group. Ameesha Patel did many TV commercials adds to Lux and Fair & Lovely. The beautiful Ameesha Patel career in acting began when she signed the romantic thrill “Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai” next to Hrithik Roshan. The movie was a hit but then her another movie with Sunny Deol “Gardar: Ek Prem Katha ” was one of the biggest hit in the history of the Indian TV cinema. Ameesha Patel received many awards for her brilliant acting in the movie. She continued giving hit movies.
Ameesha Patel is not only beautiful from the face but also from her heart. She joined Peta advertisement in 2004 AD where she posed as a petrified prisoner in a jail cell to throw focus on the plight of animals in zoos. She also faced many high and low in her career and personal life. She was once in limelight for an affair with the director Vikram Bhatt. After her constant failure of the movies, she opened her own production house named “Desi Magic” in 2013 AD. She recently grabbed everyone attention by posting her bold and sexy bikini pictures on the social media sites. She has been cited as one of the sexiest actresses of Bollywood by many fashion magazines. Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photo of Ameesha Patel:
