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Home > Entertainment News > Ameesha Patel Questions Bollywood’s Expensive Entourage Culture: ‘Bigger Than Their Day 1 Collection’

Ameesha Patel Questions Bollywood’s Expensive Entourage Culture: ‘Bigger Than Their Day 1 Collection’

Ameesha Patel has questioned the growing practice of Bollywood actors travelling with large entourages during film shoots and promotions, particularly when producers bear the expense. In a recent X interaction, the actor claimed that the promotional entourage of some female stars can cost more than their films’ opening-day collections, reigniting a conversation about celebrity demands and film budgets.

Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-21 13:01 IST

Ameesha Patel has sparked a conversation around the economics of Bollywood promotions after questioning whether actors should bring large entourages when the costs are being covered by film producers. The Gadar actor addressed the issue during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on X on September 20. A user asked her whether it was fair for stars to bring additional entourage members to film shoots at the producer’s expense. Responding to the question, Ameesha specifically pointed to female actors and claimed that, in some cases, their promotional entourages can cost more than the first-day box-office collection of the films they are promoting.

“Many female actresses are in denial of their stardom; their entourage during film promotions which comes at the cost of the producers are bigger then their day 1 collection,” she wrote, adding that she hoped they would maintain the same entourage in their personal lives without a producer paying for it.

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Ameesha did not name any actor in her post.

What Is An Actor’s Entourage?

In the film industry, an actor’s entourage can include professionals such as hairstylists, makeup artists, stylists, assistants, managers and other support staff. Depending on the agreement between a star and a production house, expenses related to travel, accommodation, food and professional services can become part of the production or promotional budget. However, the exact size and cost of individual celebrity entourages are generally not public, making Ameesha’s comparison a claim rather than a figure that can be independently applied across the industry.

Her remarks come amid wider conversations about the rising costs of film production and the business of celebrity promotions. The issue also highlights the difference between a star’s perceived market value and the financial performance of an individual film.

Ameesha Patel’s Bollywood Journey

Ameesha Patel made her Hindi film debut in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai in 2000 opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film became a major commercial success and established both actors as prominent new faces of Hindi cinema. She followed it with films including Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Race 2. Her career-defining role came as Sakeena in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, opposite Sunny Deol.

More than two decades later, Patel returned to the character in Gadar 2 in 2023. The Anil Sharma-directed sequel reunited her with Sunny Deol and brought back Sakeena and Tara Singh, becoming one of the major Hindi film releases of that year.

Her latest comments are also part of a broader pattern of Ameesha speaking publicly about Bollywood’s perception of stardom and the business surrounding actors. In May, she had questioned claims around actresses being described as top stars and linked such perceptions to PR activity.

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Ameesha Patel Questions Bollywood’s Expensive Entourage Culture: ‘Bigger Than Their Day 1 Collection’
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Ameesha Patel Questions Bollywood’s Expensive Entourage Culture: ‘Bigger Than Their Day 1 Collection’
Ameesha Patel Questions Bollywood’s Expensive Entourage Culture: ‘Bigger Than Their Day 1 Collection’
Ameesha Patel Questions Bollywood’s Expensive Entourage Culture: ‘Bigger Than Their Day 1 Collection’
Ameesha Patel Questions Bollywood’s Expensive Entourage Culture: ‘Bigger Than Their Day 1 Collection’
Ameesha Patel Questions Bollywood’s Expensive Entourage Culture: ‘Bigger Than Their Day 1 Collection’

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