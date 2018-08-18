Bollywood diva Ameesha Patel who is all set to hit the theatres with the upcoming movie Bhaiyyaji Superhit, this year surprised her fans by posting photos from her latest shoot. The Shortcut Romeo actor on Saturday, August 18, took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos that will make you go ooh la la.

Bollywood diva Ameesha Patel who is all set to hit the theatres with the upcoming movie Bhaiyyaji Superhit, this year surprised her fans by posting photos from her latest shoot. Ameesha’s latest hot photo shoot in the black outfit will make you go ooh la la. The Shortcut Romeo actor on Saturday, August 18, took to her official Instagram account to share her latest pictures. The gorgeous lady who is usually snapped in the pink outfit was for a change seen looking sexy in black coloured two piece. In her post, the actor wrote, “Latest photoshoot with Subi Samuel always such a blast to shoot with him.” Take a look at the hot photos of Ameesha Patel.

This is not the first time that the star has uploaded a hot photo of hers. She often gives her fans a treat by posting sexy photos. Here’s a glimpse of some of the best photos of Bollywood diva Ameesha Patel.

Have a lovely weekend evryone 💋💋💋 A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on Aug 11, 2018 at 8:36am PDT

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on Aug 6, 2018 at 7:35am PDT

💋💋💖💖💋💖💖 A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on Jul 12, 2018 at 2:36am PDT

Event ready .. DUBAI ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on Jul 11, 2018 at 10:29am PDT

💋❤️❤️ A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on Jul 2, 2018 at 8:26am PDT

❤️❤️❤️❤️💞💞❤️ A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on Jun 9, 2018 at 4:43am PDT

About last night .❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on May 31, 2018 at 5:25am PDT

On the work front, the actress who is best known for her roles in movies like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz, Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai and Ankahee, made a special appearance in Aashish Raj, Rukshar Mir starrer Aakatayi that was released on March 10, 2017. Ameesha Patel will set the screens on fire with her comeback movie Bhaiaji Superhit. Helmed by Neerraj Pathak, the action comedy thriller will star Sunny Deol as Lal Bhaisahab Dubey, Preity Zinta as Sapna Dubey, Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, Pankaj Tripathi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mukul Dev, Brijendra Kala and Pankaj Jha. Bankrolled by Mahendra Dhariwal, Bhaiaji Superhit is made under the banners of Metro Movies. With over 3500 screens, the movie will release on October 19, this year.

