Ameesha Patel Reveals Sanjay Dutt Is ‘Possessive’ For Her, Here’s Why

In an interview, Ameesha Patel revealed how Sanjay Dutt is extremely protective of her, even going as far as setting rules about what she wears when visiting his house.

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel, known for her performances in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and Gadar, recently opened up about her close friendship with Sanjay Dutt. In an interview, she revealed how the veteran actor is extremely protective of her, even going as far as setting rules about what she wears when visiting his house.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sanjay Dutt’s Possessive Nature Towards Ameesha

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Ameesha shared that Sanjay Dutt has always been like a guardian figure in her life. She described him as “possessive” and revealed that he does not allow her to wear shorts or western outfits when she visits his home.

“Whenever I go to Sanju’s house, I’m not allowed to wear shorts or western clothes. I have to be in a salwar kameez,” Ameesha said, highlighting how Dutt sees her as someone “too innocent” for the film industry.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

She further added that Sanjay often jokes about her future, saying, “Main teri shaadi karwaunga, main ladka dhundunga, main kanyadaan karunga,” implying that he wants to personally find the right match for her and be a part of her wedding.

Ameesha also shared a heartfelt memory of celebrating her birthday at Sanjay Dutt’s house, describing the private gathering as an intimate and warm affair. She emphasized how he constantly checks on her well-being and always ensures she is comfortable.

“Sanju adores me and is always looking out for me. He keeps asking if I’m okay and makes sure I’m taken care of,” she said.

Ameesha Patel on Her Experience with Bollywood’s Khans

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Ameesha recalled memorable moments with Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan.

She fondly remembered her world tour with Salman Khan, along with Sanjay Dutt, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol, and Bipasha Basu. Ameesha revealed that Salman never rehearsed before performances, often leading to impromptu mix-ups on stage. The unpredictability of these performances made the experience even more enjoyable for her. She mentioned that one such show took place in either New York or New Jersey, where Salman’s star presence was undeniable.

Speaking about Aamir Khan, Ameesha shared that the actor personally selected her for Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005). At the time, she was shooting in Chennai with Mahesh Babu when Aamir called her for the role of Vidya. He wanted someone who could carry a simple, de-glam look in a traditional white saree. Ameesha, always eager to take on new challenges, accepted the role without hesitation.

Ameesha also expressed her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, calling him her “dream lover.” She recalled her brief yet special appearance in Om Shanti Om (2007), where she shared the screen with SRK in the song Deewangi Deewangi. Although the scene appeared to be shot in Switzerland, it was actually filmed in Mumbai. Ameesha expressed her wish to work in a full-fledged film opposite Shah Rukh in the future.

Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Ameesha was last seen in Gadar 2 (2023), where she reprised her iconic role as Sakeena opposite Sunny Deol. The film was a massive box-office success, bringing back nostalgia for fans of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001).

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for several big projects, including Housefull 5, Welcome To The Jungle, and Son of Sardaar 2, where he will share the screen with Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, and Kubbra Sait.

Ameesha Patel’s candid revelations have once again brought her into the spotlight, highlighting her cherished friendships and unforgettable experiences in Bollywood. Fans continue to admire her journey and hope to see her in more films alongside the industry’s biggest stars.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara Rejects ‘Lady Superstar’ Title – Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Decision!