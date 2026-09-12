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Home > Entertainment News > Ameesha Patel’s Family Home Theft: Rs 5 Lakh Gold-Diamond Jewellery Allegedly Stolen, Domestic Help Arrested

Ameesha Patel’s Family Home Theft: Rs 5 Lakh Gold-Diamond Jewellery Allegedly Stolen, Domestic Help Arrested

Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel’s family has reported the alleged theft of gold and diamond jewellery worth around Rs 5 lakh from her parents’ Churchgate residence. Mumbai Police have arrested a domestic help in connection with the case.

Ameesha Patel
Ameesha Patel

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 16:53 IST

A theft case has been reported from Ameesha Patel’s family home in Mumbai, with jewellery worth approximately Rs 5 lakh allegedly going missing from the residence. The case came to light after Ameesha’s mother, Asha Patel, approached the Marine Drive Police and filed a complaint.

Mumbai Police have since arrested a 40-year-old domestic worker, identified as Seema Vinod Ghate, from Virar in connection with the alleged theft. The investigation into the missing jewellery is currently underway.

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Ameesha Patel’s Mother Asha Patel Reports Rs 5 Lakh Jewellery Missing

According to police, the missing jewellery includes a diamond-studded gold bangle valued at around Rs 5 lakh. Ghate had reportedly been working as domestic help at the Patel family residence for around one-and-a-half years.

The jewellery was allegedly stolen earlier this year. Asha Patel reportedly suspected the domestic worker and repeatedly asked her to return the jewellery over several months. However, when it was not returned, she decided to approach the police and lodge a formal complaint.

The police subsequently began investigating the matter and traced the accused to Virar.

Domestic Help Arrested From Virar, Police Probe Underway

The Marine Drive Police arrested Ghate after tracing her location to Virar. She was subsequently produced before a court and has been remanded to police custody until September 15, according to reports.

Police are now attempting to recover the allegedly stolen jewellery and are also investigating whether the accused has any previous criminal record or whether anyone else was involved in the case.

The complaint was initially registered against an unidentified woman, following which the police investigation led them to Ghate.

Ameesha Patel’s Family And Her Mumbai Connection

Ameesha Patel lives and works in Mumbai, while her parents’ Churchgate residence has been in the spotlight following the reported theft. The actor, who rose to fame with films including Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and Gadar, returned to the spotlight in a major way with Gadar 2, which became one of the biggest Hindi film successes of 2023.

The latest case, meanwhile, remains under investigation, with the alleged stolen jewellery yet to be recovered.

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Ameesha Patel’s Family Home Theft: Rs 5 Lakh Gold-Diamond Jewellery Allegedly Stolen, Domestic Help Arrested
Tags: Ameesha PatelMumbai crime

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Ameesha Patel’s Family Home Theft: Rs 5 Lakh Gold-Diamond Jewellery Allegedly Stolen, Domestic Help Arrested

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Ameesha Patel’s Family Home Theft: Rs 5 Lakh Gold-Diamond Jewellery Allegedly Stolen, Domestic Help Arrested
Ameesha Patel’s Family Home Theft: Rs 5 Lakh Gold-Diamond Jewellery Allegedly Stolen, Domestic Help Arrested
Ameesha Patel’s Family Home Theft: Rs 5 Lakh Gold-Diamond Jewellery Allegedly Stolen, Domestic Help Arrested
Ameesha Patel’s Family Home Theft: Rs 5 Lakh Gold-Diamond Jewellery Allegedly Stolen, Domestic Help Arrested
Ameesha Patel’s Family Home Theft: Rs 5 Lakh Gold-Diamond Jewellery Allegedly Stolen, Domestic Help Arrested

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