American Car Influencer Dies in High-Speed Crash Near JFK Airport

A well-known car influencer known for posting street-racing videos died early Wednesday morning after his speeding BMW crashed into a light pole near John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, police reported. Investigation is underway, as per authorities.

Andre Beadle lost control of his purple BMW M240 on the Nassau Expressway around 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. The impact ejected Beadle from the vehicle, leaving a crowd of spectators at the scene in shock.

Andre Beadle: The High-Speed Car Influencer

Beadle, 25, a Bronx resident, had gained popularity online with over 240,000 Instagram followers and 59,000 YouTube subscribers. He went by the name 1Stockf30 on social media,

where he posted videos of himself drag racing on city streets and at a track in Pennsylvania. In one video, Beadle and others are seen preparing for a street race by blocking traffic and slicking the road on a city highway.

Fans reacted with both tributes and criticism after his passing. While some praised Beadle for his influence on the street and drag racing community, others pointed out the risks he took by racing on public roads.

