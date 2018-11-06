Athiya posted a picture of her on her birthday on Instagram on Monday thanking her fans for the love and wishes to say the year was special to her. The post elicited many reactions but one of them caught everybody's imagination. It was Canada born American rapper Drake's reaction on the post.

When love looms large, there’s no hiding it, and it seems after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas international love, another one is in the queue: American rapper Drake and Athiya Shetty. This is not new, the speculations about the two have been rife, but without any official confirmation, rumours are just rumours. However, the couple might have dropped just the hint on Athiya’s 26th birthday when Drake shared a special birthday wish for her on social media which has left her fans wondering if it was more than a sign.

Athiya posted a picture of her on her birthday on Instagram on Monday thanking her fans for the love and wishes to say the year was special to her. She said that she was grateful to her main people and loved them, along with a picture of her cutting the cake with a party hat on.

The post elicited many reactions but one of them caught everybody’s imagination. It was Canada born American rapper Drake’s reaction on the post. Drake wrote, “Happy birthday to my Shetty a true Goddess. Guess who is watching Mubakaran 3 times on the tour bus in your honour,” with hearts and lots of laughing emojis.

This is not the first time Drake has wished her, he did it last year as well, but this time it was special as to what Drake said. The American rapper specifically mentioned her movie and said he was watching it for the 3rd time! Considering the performance of the movie, fans are all confused with many saying if this is not a hint from Drake and what might be.

Last year, there were rumours that the actress and singer were dating but the official word never got out and the story got buried. If the reports carried any weight, then the 2 met when Drake spotted her in one of the London clubs, and Drake followed her on Instagram.

The post has gone viral with many commenting on what this meant. Even actor Varun Dhawan commented and joked whether she is the real Kiki? Here is the comment:

On the work front, Athiya Shetty who started her Bollywood career with Hero was last seen in comedy movie Mubarakan. In the same, she played love interest of Arjun Kapoor. Now the star is gearing up for another movie titled Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Drake, is currently riding high on the cusses of his album Scorpion which has already reached Gold status and Platinum status in many nations.

