America's Got Talent Judges Clash Over Rajasthan Man’s Gravity-Defying Stunt

Praveen Prajapat amazed the audience on America’s Got Talent (AGT) Tuesday night by balancing several glasses of water on his head, earning him a standing ovation from judge Sofia Vergara during the performance. However, his gravity-defying stunt did not impress everyone on the panel.

The four judges had a rare disagreement over Prajapat’s act. While Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel stood and applauded at the end of his performance, Simon Cowell remained seated and clapped without enthusiasm.

Mandel described the balancing act as “amazing,” and Klum found it “so beautiful to watch.” Vergara, visibly impressed, told Prajapat that he had a bright future in the competition. In contrast, Cowell questioned what Prajapat could do next to elevate his act.

When Prajapat revealed he could balance 101 earthen pots and four LPG gas cylinders on his head, Cowell remained unconvinced. He was the only judge to vote “no,” while the other three judges approved Prajapat’s progression.

During his act, Prajapat balanced a stack of glass cups on his head, topped with an earthen pot, and danced while balancing on two glass cups with his feet.

“I have trained two or three hours every day for the last 10 years just for this moment,” he shared with the judges. He credited his father for teaching him the skill. This isn’t Prajapat’s first appearance on a reality TV show; he also competed in India’s Got Talent Season 9.

