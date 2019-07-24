V Unbeatable, a dance group from Mumbai has been entertaining the World with their dance moves in the reality show America's Got Talent. The group has earned golden buzzer from the judges for their mindblowing performance.

Mumbai’s V Unbeatable dance group has presented some mind-boggling performance in Bollywood songs and has been entertaining the world with their smart moves in America’s Got Talent. The dance group showed some tremendous aerial flips along with remarkable dance moves on Tattad-Tattad from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

The episode has been aired on NBC on Tuesday, July 23. The Indian dance group shared that they went to America’s Got Talent to fulfil the dream of their friend Vikas Gupta, who died six years back. The V in V Unbeatable dance group stands for their friend Vikas, who was an amazing dancer. Vikas got badly injured while trying stunts during the dance practice of their group and died due to the injury. The V Unbeatable dance group showed their respect to their friend Vikas by adding his name to their group. The group, which has a total number of 29 members were dressed in yellow jerseys with Vikas’s name on it.

Julianne Hough, who is a judge in the reality show American Got Talent, was stupified after seeing their performance.

