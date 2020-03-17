Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill's show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to go off-air amid coronavirus outbreak. The show was doing good on screens but due to the massive fear of the pandemic, the show was about to take rest.

Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Gill’s show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was going good on screens but the recent news is coming out that the show has called off due to coronavirus outbreak. There are reports, that the contestants are ordered by FWICE to pack their bags. According to the directives, there is no slot given to any film or television show to shot between March 19 to March 31st.

A media platform Spotboye revealed the news and confirmed that the contestants are ordered to leave the house and they have been requested to go home. There are also speculations that the show will go off air on March 27 or it might get delayed because of the pandemic.

Well, the fans were super excited to watch Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill get married. And they were enjoying their Swayamvar as well but this news is really sad for all those. Recently, the show took a new twist in which Gautam Gulati threw out the new contestants Shahzada, Tehran and also Rohanpreet, and Indeep out of the house. Because they failed to make connections in the house.

But in today’s episode, we will see that Tehran will be back in the show and the game will turn into different a pattern. Now it will be interesting to see if the pattern of the game will remain the same or some different kind of a twist inside the show. Or due to Coronavirus outbreak in the show will called off before the marriage of Paras and Shehnaz.

