Amid coronavirus outbreak many actors, businessman and others have donated in the CM care fund and PM care fund to fight against coronavirus. Makers of Thalapathy Vijay have also contributed to the CM relief fund.

Amid coronavirus outbreak, many businessmen, actors, Tollywood actors, leaders and NGOs have donated big amounts to the Prime Minister Cares fund and some have donated to the CM Relief fund. People have donated as per their convenience and as much as they could donate for the fight against coronavirus. Every individual is donating and helping the country as much as they can.

One of the most successful films of Tollywood Bigil is now again in the headlines because of its makers. Bigil makers have donated Rs 50 Lakh to the CM care fund of Tamil Nadu and they have also donated Rs 15 lakh to an NGO to help poor. Well, people from southern India are trying hard to help the government and trying to arrange the amount for the resources that are necessary to fight against coronavirus.

Not just the makers of Bigil, Anushka Shetty has also given Rs 20 Lakh for help, Rajhijikanth, Ram Charan and others have also donated a huge amount to save the country. Thalapathy and Nayanthara’s film did wonders on cinema halls. Even the Bollywood stars have complemented Thalapathy Vijay for such an amazing film. Bigil has turned out to be the highest box office earner for the year 2019. The film earned more than Rs 300 crore.

Makers of Thalapahy Vijay’s Bigil have also collaborated for the upcoming films of Vijay. There are so many projects that Vijay is up to, amid lockdown everything has paused but makers are planning to make routes to keep people safe. For more updates stay connected to NewsX.

