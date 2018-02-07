The social media sensation Kylie Jenner has finally revealed the name of her newborn baby with an adorable first glimpse and it is not what the fans had speculated. Kylie, who welcomed her baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 1st, 2018 has named her 'Stormi'. After the announcement, Kylie had remarked that pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience of her entire life and has also documented the journey in a YouTube video titled 'To My Daughter.'

After months of keeping it a secret from her fans, Kylie Jenner welcomed her baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 1st. The social media sensation, who has a massive following of more than 103 million followers on her Instagram, took the Internet with a storm after the announcement. Amid the fan speculations that the diva might name her little daughter ‘Butterfly’, since Kylie and Travis share matching butterfly tattoos and her limited edition was named as Posie K, short for mariposa signifying a ‘Butterfly’, Kylie and Travis have named their daughter ‘Stormi’.

Kylie shared an adorable first glimpse of her baby girl on Instagram and captioned, “stormi Webster”. In the picture little Stormi is seen cutely holding the perfectly manicured thumb of her mother Kylie in a pink outfit. After the announcement of the birth of her baby girl, Kylie apologised her fans for keeping them in the dark for so long. “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you all along on all my journeys..my pregnancy was one chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role for a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I know how,” she posted on her Instagram.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Along with the note, Kylie had also shared her pregnancy journey in an 11 minute long video titled ‘To My Daughter’ on her official Youtube channel. Kylie Jenner said in a statement, “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”